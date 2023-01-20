ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earth.com

Pigs lack the skills for referential communication

A new study led by the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) in Hungary has investigated whether companion dogs and pigs would show their owners the location of a food reward that is out of reach for them, but accessible to the owners. The experts discovered that only if...
Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
earth.com

Bacteria can eat and digest plastic

New research led by the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ) has found that a type of bacteria (Rhodococcus ruber) can eat and actually digest plastic particles. By using a model study with plastic in artificial seawater in the laboratory, the experts calculated that bacteria can break down about one percent of the fed plastic per year into carbon dioxide and other harmless substances.
earth.com

Some red sea urchins will tolerate climate change better than others

A new study led by the University of California, Santa Cruz has investigated how different populations of red sea urchins – a commercially valuable species – responded to changes in their environments. The analysis revealed that red sea urchin populations in Northern and Southern California are both adapted to their local environmental conditions, but differ in their vulnerability to future climate change and ocean acidification.
earth.com

Young chimpanzees take risks like human teens

According to a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, adolescent chimpanzees exhibit similar risk-taking behaviors as human teenagers, but they may be less impulsive than their human counterparts. These findings shed more light on the age-old nature versus nurture debates regarding whether adolescents take more risks due to biological predispositions or environmental influences.
MICHIGAN STATE
earth.com

Negative effects of screen time offset by outdoor play

Many scientists are currently worried about the negative effects screen time – defined as time spent on tablets, phones, computers, or television devices – has on the development of children worldwide. Now, a team of researchers led by Osaka University in Japan has found that, although more screen time at age two is correlated with poorer communication and daily living skills at age four, these negative effects can be significantly reduced if children play more outside.
earth.com

Earth’s inner core is slowing down

The Earth’s inner core – a scorching ball of solid iron located three thousand miles below the surface inside a liquid outer core – generates electric currents that turn into a magnetic field surrounding out planet and protecting living organisms from the most damaging cosmic radiation. While...
earth.com

There may be thousands of different kinds of ice

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society (ACS) reveals that there could be as many as 74,963 different kinds of ice. So far, scientists have found 20 types of ice, but we still do not know how many kinds there actually are. Ice is considered to...
earth.com

Why do some leaves live longer than others?

Tree leaves have highly different lifespans. For instance, monkey puzzle tree leaves can live for over two decades, and Picea growing in the Chinese Gongga Mountains can thrive for thousands of years, growing in harsh environments with leaves that last about 20 years. On the other hand, maple leaves last only a season, and blueberry leaves may survive for just three months.
earth.com

Pheasants are most vulnerable in unfamiliar territory

Pheasants are more likely to be killed by predators in unfamiliar areas, according to a study led by the University of Exeter. The experts note that most animals know the central areas of their home ranges better than the edges. For the investigation, the researchers tested the cognitive abilities of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy