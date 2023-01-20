Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
earth.com
Pigs lack the skills for referential communication
A new study led by the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) in Hungary has investigated whether companion dogs and pigs would show their owners the location of a food reward that is out of reach for them, but accessible to the owners. The experts discovered that only if...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
earth.com
Bacteria can eat and digest plastic
New research led by the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ) has found that a type of bacteria (Rhodococcus ruber) can eat and actually digest plastic particles. By using a model study with plastic in artificial seawater in the laboratory, the experts calculated that bacteria can break down about one percent of the fed plastic per year into carbon dioxide and other harmless substances.
earth.com
Some red sea urchins will tolerate climate change better than others
A new study led by the University of California, Santa Cruz has investigated how different populations of red sea urchins – a commercially valuable species – responded to changes in their environments. The analysis revealed that red sea urchin populations in Northern and Southern California are both adapted to their local environmental conditions, but differ in their vulnerability to future climate change and ocean acidification.
earth.com
Young chimpanzees take risks like human teens
According to a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, adolescent chimpanzees exhibit similar risk-taking behaviors as human teenagers, but they may be less impulsive than their human counterparts. These findings shed more light on the age-old nature versus nurture debates regarding whether adolescents take more risks due to biological predispositions or environmental influences.
earth.com
Negative effects of screen time offset by outdoor play
Many scientists are currently worried about the negative effects screen time – defined as time spent on tablets, phones, computers, or television devices – has on the development of children worldwide. Now, a team of researchers led by Osaka University in Japan has found that, although more screen time at age two is correlated with poorer communication and daily living skills at age four, these negative effects can be significantly reduced if children play more outside.
earth.com
Earth’s inner core is slowing down
The Earth’s inner core – a scorching ball of solid iron located three thousand miles below the surface inside a liquid outer core – generates electric currents that turn into a magnetic field surrounding out planet and protecting living organisms from the most damaging cosmic radiation. While...
earth.com
There may be thousands of different kinds of ice
Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society (ACS) reveals that there could be as many as 74,963 different kinds of ice. So far, scientists have found 20 types of ice, but we still do not know how many kinds there actually are. Ice is considered to...
earth.com
Why do some leaves live longer than others?
Tree leaves have highly different lifespans. For instance, monkey puzzle tree leaves can live for over two decades, and Picea growing in the Chinese Gongga Mountains can thrive for thousands of years, growing in harsh environments with leaves that last about 20 years. On the other hand, maple leaves last only a season, and blueberry leaves may survive for just three months.
earth.com
Pheasants are most vulnerable in unfamiliar territory
Pheasants are more likely to be killed by predators in unfamiliar areas, according to a study led by the University of Exeter. The experts note that most animals know the central areas of their home ranges better than the edges. For the investigation, the researchers tested the cognitive abilities of...
Comments / 0