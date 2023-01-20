Read full article on original website
Calvary picks up dominant wins; Lady Lakers and Tigers lose non-conference games
Area basketball teams were in action Monday. Indian Lake fell to Fort Recovery 41-35. Mackenzie Dixon tossed in 13 and Stephanie Altstaetter recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Lakers fall to 6-12. West Liberty-Salem dropped a close one with Anna 38-35. Megan Hollar led with 13,...
Chieftain boys win OT thriller, Lady Tigers pick up 6th straight win
Area basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine outlasted Xenia in overtime 54-47. Tavien St. Clair had a game-high 20 points. The Chiefs improve to 8-8 on the season. Bellefontaine will host Northwestern Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Benjamin Logan fell to Upper Scioto Valley 60-37. Gavin Neeley pitched...
Lady Chiefs bowl to a third place finish at Boro Roll-Off
The Bellefontaine varsity girls took third place at the 20-team Boro Roll-Off held in Centerville Saturday. The format for the tournament was three regular games and four baker games to determine the top 8 teams. Those teams would move on and bowl two more baker games to move onto the top four.
Bellefontaine take 7th at Celina; Lady Lakers finish 7th at Ridgedale – Weekend Wrestling
Area wrestling teams hit the mat over the weekend. The Bellefontaine varsity boys finished 7th out of 14 teams at a tough Celina Invitational Saturday. The Chiefs came away with two placers in the top six, sophomores Zavier May was 5th at 144 pounds and Jeffery Smith placed 6th at 113 pounds.
Weekend swimming results
Area swim teams hit the pool over the weekend. Bellefontaine took on Sidney for their final dual meet of the season. The Lady Chiefs won 143-123 and the Chieftain boys tied the Yellow Jackets. Bellefontaine girls:. Medley Relay A – 1st – Maddie Ullom, Elaina Ullom, Morgan Henry, Joslyn Robinson...
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
