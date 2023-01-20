ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Chieftain boys win OT thriller, Lady Tigers pick up 6th straight win

Area basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine outlasted Xenia in overtime 54-47. Tavien St. Clair had a game-high 20 points. The Chiefs improve to 8-8 on the season. Bellefontaine will host Northwestern Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Benjamin Logan fell to Upper Scioto Valley 60-37. Gavin Neeley pitched...
Lady Chiefs bowl to a third place finish at Boro Roll-Off

The Bellefontaine varsity girls took third place at the 20-team Boro Roll-Off held in Centerville Saturday. The format for the tournament was three regular games and four baker games to determine the top 8 teams. Those teams would move on and bowl two more baker games to move onto the top four.
Weekend swimming results

Area swim teams hit the pool over the weekend. Bellefontaine took on Sidney for their final dual meet of the season. The Lady Chiefs won 143-123 and the Chieftain boys tied the Yellow Jackets. Bellefontaine girls:. Medley Relay A – 1st – Maddie Ullom, Elaina Ullom, Morgan Henry, Joslyn Robinson...
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men

Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
