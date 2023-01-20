ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Justice Department Sues Google, Seeks Breakup Of Company’s Digital Advertising Technology

The Justice Department and a group of states filed an antitrust suit against Google, claiming that the internet giant has used its “stranglehold” over digital tools to quash threats to its dominance in the ad market. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the Antitrust Division, plan to formally announce the litigation at a press conference on Tuesday. In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia, the Justice Department said that Google’s plan “has been simple but effective: (1) neutralize or eliminate ad tech competitors, actual or potential, through a series of acquisitions; and (2) wield its...
Washington Post begins laying off workers days after Jeff Bezos visit

The Washington Post began firing staffers Tuesday as the Jeff Bezos-owned broadsheet suffers declines in advertising revenue and readership, the paper announced. The company is expected to lay off 20 journalists and not fill another 30 vacancies, leading to a sigh of relief from those at the venerable paper who were fearing a more major blood-letting. The culling of the 2,500-person staff comes weeks after publisher Fred Ryan announced the impending layoffs. Ryan vowed Tuesday the paper’s head count will remain the same or higher by the end of 2023, the outlet reported. The Washington Post Guild, the union representing staffers,...
