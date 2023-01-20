Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he will take less pay this year as he joins JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon and Apple’s Tim Cook in taking a compensation hit
In a company-wide meeting on Monday, Pichai announced that senior executives would take a "very significant" pay cut, according to reports.
The Most Burning Questions Tesla Shareholders Want to Ask Elon Musk
The electric-vehicle leader reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25. Analysts and holders are on tenterhooks.
Comments / 0