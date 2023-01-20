Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis of KUSA reported late last week that the plan was to have one to three finalists back in for further conversations.

