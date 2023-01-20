Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin reset the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record with her 83rd career victory, breaking her tie with Lindsey Vonn by taking a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday. Shiffrin prevailed by 45 hundredths of a second over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami combining times from two runs....
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
NBC Sports
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup
Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NBC Sports
Australian Open has most U.S. men in quarterfinals of a Slam since 2005
MELBOURNE, Australia — The next stop on Ben Shelton’s first trip outside the United States will be a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals. The 20-year-old NCAA champion from the University of Florida extended his stay in his debut at Melbourne Park by pulling out a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over J.J. Wolf in an all-American matchup in John Cain Arena on Monday.
NBC Sports
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in some ways marking a new era in the sport, air live from San Jose, California, on NBC Sports, USA Network and Peacock. After last February’s Olympics, U.S. figure skating saw its greatest turnover from one season to the next in more than 20 years.
NBC Sports
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense. O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.
NBC Sports
Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game
SANTA CLARA — For the third time in four seasons, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, the defense showed its top-ranked form and Brock Purdy did just enough for the 49ers to survive the upset-minded Dallas Cowboys, stretching their win streak to 12 games with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over their bitter rival on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos
As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed...
NBC Sports
Report: Sean Payton to have second interview with Broncos this week
Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis of KUSA reported late last week that the plan was to have one to three finalists back in for further conversations.
NBC Sports
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers
The first action of trade season goes down and thirsty Lakers fans get a little juice — Los Angeles trades for solid wing depth in a player it can re-sign this offseason. All it cost was a guy on the edge of the rotation and some second-round picks. On the other side, the Wizards… do something.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown
The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports
Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel – the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field – will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.
