Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he will take less pay this year as he joins JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon and Apple’s Tim Cook in taking a compensation hit
In a company-wide meeting on Monday, Pichai announced that senior executives would take a "very significant" pay cut, according to reports.
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Working from home saves employees 2 hours a week in commute time, and they’re spending it in ways CEOs don’t expect
CEOs like Elon Musk say remote workers are less productive. But they spend most of their "commute" time working more.
Comments / 0