Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Million dollar soccer tournament coming to CaryThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Related
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws
Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State
After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
Grimsley freshman QB Faison Brandon adds offers from NC State, Virginia Tech
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon added two more Division I offers on Monday. According to his Twitter account, Brandon received offers from NC State and Virginia Tech, his third and fourth offers. Playing behind senior quarterback Ryan Stephens this past season, Brandon saw action...
Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson, DL Bryce Davis offered by Penn State
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley wide receiver Terrell Anderson and defensive lineman Bryce Davis have received verbal scholarship offers from Penn State University, they announced on Monday afternoon. Anderson is a junior in the class of 2024 and Davis is a sophomore in the class of 2025. Both players recently made the HighSchoolOT All-State football team for the 2022 season.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch
It’s been some sort of week for Courtney Banghart and the UNC women’s basketball team. They’ve had two consecutive 5,000+ crowds at Carmichael Arena to cheer them on as they faced their biggest rivals, NC State and Duke. The crowds helped as, even though the games weren’t pretty, the Tar Heels notched two impressive wins over the ranked in-state opponents.
NBC Sports
NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm...
NCCU fall to Hawks in thriller
Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team fell 59-58 to Maryland Eastern Shore in a heartbreaker inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday night. In the first 20 minutes, both teams started off struggling from the field until the Eagles were able to score the first...
Maryland-Eastern Shore rallies late to beat NC Central 59-58
DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Styles and Donchevell Nugent scored 13 points apiece and Maryland-Eastern Shore scored the final eight points to beat North Carolina Central 59-58 on Monday night. The Hawks (11-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 58-51 when Styles buried a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Nathanial Pollard...
Bacot leads North Carolina; NC State’s Terquavion Smith hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham....
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
Reagan's Landan Callahan first in-state prospect to commit to Duke in 2024 class
Pfafftown, N.C. — Reagan High School junior football player Landan Callahan has verbally committed to play for Mike Elko's Duke Blue Devils. Callahan is the first class of 2024 player from North Carolina to commit to Duke. According to 247Sports and On3, Callahan is a 3-star prospect. Callahan announced...
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
No more needles? That’s a promise of new drug delivery tech from Chapel Hill startup
CHAPEL HILL – Imagine receiving a COVID-19 vaccine not from the jab of a needle and syringe but by slipping a thin, clear film smaller than a postage stamp inside your cheek or under your tongue and letting it dissolve. That’s one of the potential benefits of a new...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks to perform at PNC this Spring
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has added a stop in Raleigh to her 2023 tour. The "White Witch" and former member of Fleetwood Mac will be performing at PNC Arena in Raleigh on May 12. Tickets go on sale to the general...
NBC New York
The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South
Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0