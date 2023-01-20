ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws

Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State

After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson, DL Bryce Davis offered by Penn State

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley wide receiver Terrell Anderson and defensive lineman Bryce Davis have received verbal scholarship offers from Penn State University, they announced on Monday afternoon. Anderson is a junior in the class of 2024 and Davis is a sophomore in the class of 2025. Both players recently made the HighSchoolOT All-State football team for the 2022 season.
UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

It’s been some sort of week for Courtney Banghart and the UNC women’s basketball team. They’ve had two consecutive 5,000+ crowds at Carmichael Arena to cheer them on as they faced their biggest rivals, NC State and Duke. The crowds helped as, even though the games weren’t pretty, the Tar Heels notched two impressive wins over the ranked in-state opponents.
NCCU fall to Hawks in thriller

Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team fell 59-58 to Maryland Eastern Shore in a heartbreaker inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Monday night. In the first 20 minutes, both teams started off struggling from the field until the Eagles were able to score the first...
Maryland-Eastern Shore rallies late to beat NC Central 59-58

DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Styles and Donchevell Nugent scored 13 points apiece and Maryland-Eastern Shore scored the final eight points to beat North Carolina Central 59-58 on Monday night. The Hawks (11-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 58-51 when Styles buried a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Nathanial Pollard...
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South

Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
