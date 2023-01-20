ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readington Township, NJ

TAPinto.net

Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover

ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.

It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Shade Tree Commission seeks two members

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Do you love trees and want to help keep Warren County verdant?. The Warren County Shade Tree Commission needs two new members to help regulate, plant and care for shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery in county parks, county road rights of way and other county-owned lands.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Regal Cinemas Closing 2 NJ Locations

Two New Jersey Regal Cinemas locations will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year. The New Jersey locations...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Zoning Board Members' Swearing-In and 350 Sparta Avenue Application Postponed

SPARTA, NJ – Two of the agenda items on the zoning board’s January 11 agenda have been postponed. The two new members, Mark Scott and Richard Rohrbacher will be sworn in at the next meeting. The application for a variance regarding 350 Sparta Avenue was postponed until March.  According to the initial application the zoning board is being asked to interpret uses for two of three buildings in their project.  They are proposing “using Building B is an Inpatient Detoxification Facility and a Residential Treatment Center with a total of 33 beds- comprised of 3 two-bedroom units and 9 three-bedroom units and Building C,...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Fix it, or EV loophole will defund our roadways | Letters

There is a lot of talk nowadays about electric vehicles, cars as well as trucks. While it all seems like a viable utopian plan, the law of unintentional consequences is rarely given a thought. I’ve commented on some of these issues before, but an important new discussion is starting to...
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
