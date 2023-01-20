Read full article on original website
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
14 N.J. projects awarded $24M in grants to plant more than 4K trees, restore marshes
The state Department of Environmental Protection has announced $24.3 million in grants to 14 towns to plant more than 4,000 trees in projects intended to add foliage to urban areas, revitalize marshes and restore forests. “New Jersey will avoid the worst effects of our changing climate not only by reducing...
North Bergen on target to open junior high building in September, superintendent says
North Bergen middle-school students will finally have their own school starting this fall, when the former High Tech High School on Tonnelle Avenue becomes the district’s first ever junior high school. Renovations and construction at the site are on track for a fall opening that will unite all seventh-,...
Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover
ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.
It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Safari Club: Science proves that New Jersey needs a bear hunt | Opinion
Hunters rarely stand up in support of Gov. Phil Murphy. But the governor made the right call to support regulated bear hunting as the only means to control New Jersey’s burgeoning black bear population and reduce the risk of human-bear interactions. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental...
What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
Warren County Shade Tree Commission seeks two members
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Do you love trees and want to help keep Warren County verdant?. The Warren County Shade Tree Commission needs two new members to help regulate, plant and care for shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery in county parks, county road rights of way and other county-owned lands.
Regal Cinemas Closing 2 NJ Locations
Two New Jersey Regal Cinemas locations will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year. The New Jersey locations...
New Zoning Board Members' Swearing-In and 350 Sparta Avenue Application Postponed
SPARTA, NJ – Two of the agenda items on the zoning board’s January 11 agenda have been postponed. The two new members, Mark Scott and Richard Rohrbacher will be sworn in at the next meeting. The application for a variance regarding 350 Sparta Avenue was postponed until March. According to the initial application the zoning board is being asked to interpret uses for two of three buildings in their project. They are proposing “using Building B is an Inpatient Detoxification Facility and a Residential Treatment Center with a total of 33 beds- comprised of 3 two-bedroom units and 9 three-bedroom units and Building C,...
Fix it, or EV loophole will defund our roadways | Letters
There is a lot of talk nowadays about electric vehicles, cars as well as trucks. While it all seems like a viable utopian plan, the law of unintentional consequences is rarely given a thought. I’ve commented on some of these issues before, but an important new discussion is starting to...
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Man in hazmat suit barged into N.J. floral shop, sprayed plants, cops say
A man in a hazmat suit who entered a flower shop in Bergen County and sprayed plants with an unknown substance as two others video what was likely a social media stunt, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 at a floral shop on Harristown...
HIGHWAY ROBBERIES: Gunman Hits 3 Gas Stations, Convenience Store In Paramus, Fair Lawn, Mahwah
A gunman robbed two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in rapid succession, authorities confirmed. The spree, which lasted barely 20 minutes, began at a BP station on eastbound Route 4 at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Family, friends to search for 2 missing N.J. women this weekend
Family members and friends of two missing New Jersey women will walk the streets of downtown Newark on Saturday afternoon to search and pass out flyers, the mother of one of the women said. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange and Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown have dating for about...
