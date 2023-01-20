Yankees giving Oswald Peraza AND Anthony Volpe shot to win shortstop job: No. 1 prospect ‘could still kick the door in’

Read full article on original website
Related
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Yankees prospect Trey Sweeney sprouted from prep shorty to tall 1st rounder who will embrace position change | Q & A
Yankees shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney has had a personal connection to his favorite number since the day he was born and he wears it on the back of his baseball jersey every time it’s available. The Louisville native was No. 3 when he led St. Xavier to a Kentucky...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total
Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
Why Yankees traded for Frankie Montas, not Luis Castillo, before deadline
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was shopping for starting pitching ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. He ended up dealing with the Oakland A’s for Frankie Montas, getting the right-hander and reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four prospects: left-hander JP Sears, infielder Cooper Bowman, right-hander Luis Medina and left-hander Ken Waldichuk.
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn’t even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances.
Giants hit with temporary water outage at Philadelphia hotel ahead of Eagles showdown
Brian Daboll’s Giants have dealt with adversity all season. They were handed a bit more of it Saturday morning, ahead of Saturday night’s NFC divisional round playoff game at the Eagles — their bitter NFC East rivals. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A broken...
Yankees add bullpen depth ahead of spring training
The Yankees had veteran reliever Matt Bowman on their payroll the last two seasons without getting anything back because the right-hander’s recovery from September 2020 Tommy John surgery took a year longer than expected. Still intrigued, the Yankees inked Bowman to a new one-year minor-league deal, MLB Trade Rumors...
Details emerge of hero ex-Giants running back’s near-death experience (UPDATE)
We are learning more about former NFL running back Peyton Hillis and his near-death experience earlier this month after saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Pensacola, Fla. TMZ posted video which was “captured on an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera.” In it, “you can see Hillis...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0