Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn, N.J. native, could be 1st ‘big domino’ to fall on NFL head coach carousel

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be packing his bags. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon?”
Amid Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley chatter, another looming Giants question: Will Leonard Williams take pay cut?

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has some rather interesting decisions to make this offseason. Some of them are obvious, since quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are high-profile pending free agents. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But what about defensive lineman Leonard Williams?. Schoen, entering...
Ex-Jets coach slams Cowboys for trolling Dak Prescott on Twitter

There is a weird look. Even for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their 19-12 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC Divisional Playoff Game, the Cowboys appeared to point a finger directly quarterback Dak Prescott. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You read that right. The...
Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles is a sobering reminder of how far this team must go | Politi

PHILADELPHIA — As Brian Daboll made his way to the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after the most crushing loss of his coaching career, a small group of Giants fans spotted him and let out a supportive cheer. It felt like the kind of gesture that parents might give their kids after a tough rec league soccer loss, and to his credit, Daboll wasn’t having it.
