Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn’t even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances.
Brian Daboll showed he can coach. Now, after Eagles expose Giants, Joe Schoen must do his part
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Schoen stood in the middle of the wide doorway to the Giants’ locker room. While dejected players walked in, he shook hands, patted backs, and offer consolation. Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager, was front and center as this team entered the offseason, stinging from...
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn’t like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That...
Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni snaps at sideline official during blowout of Giants: ‘I know what the [bleep] I’m doing!’
With a 27-0 lead against the Giants near the end of the first half of an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni signaled that his offense would attempt a two-point conversion. But it was a ruse. The Eagles lined up...
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn, N.J. native, could be 1st ‘big domino’ to fall on NFL head coach carousel
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be packing his bags. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon?”
Here’s Giants’ Brian Daboll’s final message to his underdogs before divisional playoff game vs. Eagles
The surprising New York Giants, fresh off a wild-card playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, are looking for another major upset when the meet the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. Can this underrated group of overachievers knock off one...
Giants draft bust, N.J. native trolls Bills star after Bengals’ divisional playoff win
For the second consecutive postseason, Eli Apple is having fun at others’ expense. He and the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game after beating the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, in their divisional playoff game Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. After the game, Apple trolled...
Unabashed Cowboys fan Skip Bayless trashes Dak Prescott jersey, gives up on QB
Even Skip Bayless is throwing in the towel. The FOX Sports talking head, a shameless Cowboys fan, has seen more than enough of quarterback Dak Prescott, who torpedoed Dallas’ playoff run with a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 19-12 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. BUY...
Amid Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley chatter, another looming Giants question: Will Leonard Williams take pay cut?
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has some rather interesting decisions to make this offseason. Some of them are obvious, since quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are high-profile pending free agents. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But what about defensive lineman Leonard Williams?. Schoen, entering...
Giants’ Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones: ‘We’re happy he’s going to be here’
Giants general manager Joe Schoen dodged plenty of questions Monday, at his season wrap-up press conference. But he made one thing quite clear: Pending free agent quarterback Daniel Jones will be back with this team in 2023 — and obviously beyond that. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Caesars promo code for NFL: Get $1,250 in first bet insurance for Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional contest
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two storied NFL franchises collide in the divisional round, and our Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL provides new signups with up to $1,250 in...
Details emerge of hero ex-Giants running back’s near-death experience (UPDATE)
We are learning more about former NFL running back Peyton Hillis and his near-death experience earlier this month after saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Pensacola, Fla. TMZ posted video which was “captured on an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera.” In it, “you can see Hillis...
Caesars Ohio promo code: $1,500 in first bet insurance on NFL playoffs, UFC 283, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional playoff round and UFC 283 highlight the weekend’s sports action, and Ohio bettors can get up to $1,500 in first-bet...
49ers star ready for ‘cold and violent’ NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
That’s how much time we have to hype up the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers punched their ticket on Sunday with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Ex-Jets coach slams Cowboys for trolling Dak Prescott on Twitter
There is a weird look. Even for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their 19-12 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC Divisional Playoff Game, the Cowboys appeared to point a finger directly quarterback Dak Prescott. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You read that right. The...
Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles is a sobering reminder of how far this team must go | Politi
PHILADELPHIA — As Brian Daboll made his way to the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field after the most crushing loss of his coaching career, a small group of Giants fans spotted him and let out a supportive cheer. It felt like the kind of gesture that parents might give their kids after a tough rec league soccer loss, and to his credit, Daboll wasn’t having it.
