Read full article on original website
Related
Caesars Ohio promo code: $1,500 in first bet insurance on NFL playoffs, UFC 283, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional playoff round and UFC 283 highlight the weekend’s sports action, and Ohio bettors can get up to $1,500 in first-bet...
Every major brand of peanut butter available in N.J., ranked, for National Peanut Butter Day 2023
Nothing spreads the love like peanut butter, America’s quintessential comfort food. We’re downright nutty about it; the average person will eat 3,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in his or her lifetime. Peanut butter consumption keeps going up, up, up: 1.5 billion pounds were consumed in 2021; the number was 1.325 billion in 2017 and 1.1 billion in 2009, according to the Peanut Institute, not to be confused with the National Peanut Board or the American Peanut Council.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0