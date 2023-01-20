Nothing spreads the love like peanut butter, America’s quintessential comfort food. We’re downright nutty about it; the average person will eat 3,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in his or her lifetime. Peanut butter consumption keeps going up, up, up: 1.5 billion pounds were consumed in 2021; the number was 1.325 billion in 2017 and 1.1 billion in 2009, according to the Peanut Institute, not to be confused with the National Peanut Board or the American Peanut Council.

6 HOURS AGO