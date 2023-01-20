ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total

Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio gets N.J. honor

The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey announced Tuesday that Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The ESPN national correspondent is a longtime South Jersey resident and has been the host of the NFL Matchup Show for 20 years. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

