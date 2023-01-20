Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn’t even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni snaps at sideline official during blowout of Giants: ‘I know what the [bleep] I’m doing!’
With a 27-0 lead against the Giants near the end of the first half of an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni signaled that his offense would attempt a two-point conversion. But it was a ruse. The Eagles lined up...
Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total
Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn’t like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That...
Caesars promo code for NFL: Get $1,250 in first bet insurance for Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional contest
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two storied NFL franchises collide in the divisional round, and our Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL provides new signups with up to $1,250 in...
Eagles’ mission against 49ers: Make QB Brock Purdy look like a rookie. Here’s how
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was celebrating with his teammates in the middle of Lincoln Financial Field after Saturday night’s 38-7 win, and after exchanging hugs with several Giants players, he jogged into the tunnel and back to the locker room for further celebrations. The Eagles had...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott isn’t helping Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s contract talks
The New York Giants have a decision to make. How much is Saquon Barkley worth? The running back will soon be a free agent and the Giants have yet to agree on a deal with him. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The same is true for Dallas...
Unabashed Cowboys fan Skip Bayless trashes Dak Prescott jersey, gives up on QB
Even Skip Bayless is throwing in the towel. The FOX Sports talking head, a shameless Cowboys fan, has seen more than enough of quarterback Dak Prescott, who torpedoed Dallas’ playoff run with a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 19-12 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. BUY...
Brian Daboll showed he can coach. Now, after Eagles expose Giants, Joe Schoen must do his part
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Schoen stood in the middle of the wide doorway to the Giants’ locker room. While dejected players walked in, he shook hands, patted backs, and offer consolation. Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager, was front and center as this team entered the offseason, stinging from...
Ex-Rutgers star is stoked for AFC Championship debut but has ‘unfinished business’
Isiah Pacheco is going to the AFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round to advance. As the No. 1 seed, they’ll host the Cincinnati Bengals. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kansas City advancing means...
Are Giants about to lose Mike Kafka to Texans’ head coaching job? Who might replace him?
The Texans, who need a head coach, are intrigued by Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. He initially interviewed with them Sunday, via video chat. Now, Kafka will head to Houston for a second (in-person) interview Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
For Giants’ GM Joe Schoen, the hard part of building a contender starts now | Politi
Joe Schoen arrived in East Rutherford a year ago with a mop and a bucket. To clean up the mess his predecessor left behind and see the Giants win their first postseason game in 11 years? His inaugural season as an NFL general manager was a resounding success. But even...
ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio gets N.J. honor
The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey announced Tuesday that Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. The ESPN national correspondent is a longtime South Jersey resident and has been the host of the NFL Matchup Show for 20 years. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Super Bowl or no, is this Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s last hurrah? ‘I don’t know when it’s going to be, but ...’
After he slammed bodies with Dexter Lawrence for three hours and knocked backup nose tackle Justin Ellis on his rear once or twice, Jason Kelce hobbled into the raucous locker room, and it was easy to wonder:. How much longer can the Eagles’ 35-year-old center keep doing this?. This...
