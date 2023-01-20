Read full article on original website
Related
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
Girls basketball: Kittatinny tops North Warren in narrow finish
Taylor Hough led Kittatinny with nine points for a 38-33 home win over North Warren. Laney Keates added eight points for Kittatinny (1-12). Karissa Shaffer led North Warren with 12 points, while Shaelin May contributed eight in the loss. After building a three-point halftime lead, Kittatinny pulled away in the...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 23-27
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 9-13. The top 30 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Boys Basketball: Marsh powers Hunterdon Central past West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Landyn Marsh scored 20 points to lead Hunterdon Central to a 60-35 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Matthew Schwartz netted 16 points for Hunterdon Central (8-9), which led 37-16 at halftime. Tyler Brickley added 12 points and Joshua Wilhelm chipped in with 10 in the win. Robert Rossi...
Boys Basketball: Results, links and featured coverage for Sunday, Jan. 22
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 23
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 23, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Girls Ice Hockey Top 5, Jan. 23: The field tightens as Cup season looms
With each passing day, it seems like the gaps between all of these teams keep shrinking. Another busy week of games is in the books. So, let’s see if they affected the statewide rankings.
Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Girls Basketball: Morris Tech defeats Vernon, stays undefeated
Morris Tech kept its undefeated record in tact by defeating Vernon 58-50, in Glenwood. Leading by just four after the first quarter, Morris Tech (13-0) used an 18-5 second quarter run to extend its lead to 41-24 at halftime. Headed into the fourth quarter trailing by 16 points, Vernon (9-5)...
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Flood leads the way for Union over Hillside - boys basketball recap
Riley Flood finished with 18 points to lead Union to a 52-41 home victory over Hillside. Kameron McGainey contributed 13 points for Union (8-7). Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points, while Delroy Smith added 12 points in the loss. Union developed a close 24-22 edge in the first...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Boys Basketball: No. 4 St. Peter’s comes from behind for 11th straight win
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control in the second half of a come from behind, 59-44 win over North Star Academy, in Jersey City.
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 23-29
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost tournament time for New Jersey high school boys basketball teams. Whether it’s conference tournaments or county showdowns, we’re getting closer to the start of the state playoffs. There have already been plenty of big games and terrific individual performances,...
Girls basketball recap: Carpenter leads Howell over Freehold Township for win No. 14
Gabrielle Carpenter netted 16 points in leading the Howell High girls’ basketball team to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Township Monday in Howell. Madison Smith added 12 points as the Rebels (14-3) made it four wins in a row. Gaby Parker led the Patriots (4-8), who dropped their fourth...
Wallkill Valley gets revenge for 22-point loss to Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Jaedon Gelarza recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wallkill Valley in its 43-41 win over Jefferson in Hamburg. Ryan Geene added 11 points and seven boards for Wallkill Valley, which led 27-22 at halftime and held on for the win. Shane Nugent chipped in with nine points and five assists in the victory. Wallkill Valley lost to Jefferson, 61-39, in the first meeting.
Wilkins hits OT game-winner for Egg Harbor over Ocean City - Boys basketball recap
Jamil Wilkins scored 14 points and hit the game-winning shot in overtime with 7.8 seconds remaining for Ehh Harbor in its 74-72 win over Ocean City in Ocean City. Ocean City failed to get a shot off following the Wilkins bucket. Jay-Nelly Reyes led Egg Harbor with 22 points while D.J. Germann chipped in with 13 points in the victory. Reyes scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half and overtime.
Girls basketball recap: No. 2 Paul VI stops Moorestown for 13th win in a row
The Paul VI High girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, received a 20-point effort from Hannah Hidalgo in its 61-24 victory over Moorestown Monday in Haddon Township. The Eagles improved to 14-1 with their 13th straight win. Azanah Campbell chipped in with eight...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0