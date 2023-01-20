ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Girls basketball: Kittatinny tops North Warren in narrow finish

Taylor Hough led Kittatinny with nine points for a 38-33 home win over North Warren. Laney Keates added eight points for Kittatinny (1-12). Karissa Shaffer led North Warren with 12 points, while Shaelin May contributed eight in the loss. After building a three-point halftime lead, Kittatinny pulled away in the...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 23-27

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 9-13. The top 30 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 23

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 23, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Fast start propels Pope John past Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.
CHATHAM, NJ
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
MENDHAM, NJ
Wallkill Valley gets revenge for 22-point loss to Jefferson - Boys basketball recap

Jaedon Gelarza recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wallkill Valley in its 43-41 win over Jefferson in Hamburg. Ryan Geene added 11 points and seven boards for Wallkill Valley, which led 27-22 at halftime and held on for the win. Shane Nugent chipped in with nine points and five assists in the victory. Wallkill Valley lost to Jefferson, 61-39, in the first meeting.
HAMBURG, NJ
Wilkins hits OT game-winner for Egg Harbor over Ocean City - Boys basketball recap

Jamil Wilkins scored 14 points and hit the game-winning shot in overtime with 7.8 seconds remaining for Ehh Harbor in its 74-72 win over Ocean City in Ocean City. Ocean City failed to get a shot off following the Wilkins bucket. Jay-Nelly Reyes led Egg Harbor with 22 points while D.J. Germann chipped in with 13 points in the victory. Reyes scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half and overtime.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
