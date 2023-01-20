Kylie Squier hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points as Pope John rode a hot start to a 62-57 win over Chatham in Sparta. Kennedy Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds and Madison Miller added 11 points, eight boards and four assists for the hosts, who built a 28-10 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 15-2.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO