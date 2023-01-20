Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Iowa community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
Hundreds of cars lined up around the block in the Des Moines area Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started last year. This time...
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines community leader gives away almost $15,000 worth of gas for his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people like to say that "nothing in life is free." Well, nobody told that to Pastor Rob Johnson. "I know people who ride around and just put $5 in their tank, $10 in their tank, $20 in their tank at a time, because that's all they got. And so now, you don't have to worry about any of that," Johnson said.
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
KCCI.com
Activist Will Keeps recovering after being shot at Des Moines youth center he founded
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie confirmed on Monday that activist and rapper Will Keeps was injured during adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines. The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Dogs rescued by ARL after found in filthy Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in […]
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
kiwaradio.com
Eastern Iowa Woman Jailed For Excessive Speed, Excessive Alcohol
Black Hawk County, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman was jailed earlier this week in Black Hawk County after allegedly being caught driving 103 miles per hour. According to a tweet from the Iowa State Patrol, the unidentified young woman was not only driving at an excessive rate of speed, but also allegedly tested at more than five times the legal limit for intoxication, blowing a .421 on the trooper’s PBT (Preliminary Breath Tester). The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Iowa is .08.
iheart.com
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
rejournals.com
Big changes — and lots of empty space — coming to Des Moines office market in 2023
Change. It’s happening today in downtown Des Moines. And as the office market here continues to struggle through the rise of the work-from-home movement, these changes will only accelerate in 2023. That’s the main takeaway from JLL‘s latest office insight report for the Des Moines market. According...
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
Tenants displaced after fire breaks out at Drake neighborhood apartment
DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Drake neighborhood Sunday night and left tenants in two units displaced. At around 7:40 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2600 block of Cottage Grove Ave. When fire crews arrived they […]
