(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins will host their annual offseason celebration at three locations this weekend. "TwinsFest" begins on Friday night at The Fillmore Minneapolis with "TwinsFest Live" from 7-10 P-M. The Friday night affair is a non-autograph event featuring live music and V-I-P access to Twins players, coaches and broadcasters. "Signature Saturday" runs from 9 A-M through 5 P-M at Target Field with autograph stations, interactive games, memorabilia displays, and much more. Saturday also features youth clinics at Urban Ventures in Minneapolis between 10 A-M and 2:30 P-M. Minnesota pitcher Louie Varland, of St. Paul, says he remembers attending TwinsFest as a kid and now he is excited to be taking part as a member of the team. Ticket information for both days can be found at the Twins webpage.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO