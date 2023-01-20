ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

willmarradio.com

Gopher men fall to Wolverines in Ann Arbor

(Ann Arbor, MI) -- The University of Minnesota men's basketball team lost at Michigan yesterday 60-56, falling to 7-11 overall and 1-7 in th Big Ten. The Golden Gophers held three separate ten-point first-half leads, but the Wolverines rallied to tie the game at halftime 23-23. Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia battled foul trouble and an injured ankle and the Gophers struggled to score when he was not on the floor. Garcia finished with 13 points in 26 minutes. Gopher guard Ta'Lon (tuh-LON) Cooper led the way with 15 points and ten rebounds. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson poured in 23 points to push the Wolverines to 12-8 overall ad 5-3 in the Big Ten. The Gophers host Indiana on Wednesday night at Williams Arena at 8 P-M. The Hoosiers beat Michigan State yesterday 82-69.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

TwinsFest is this weekend in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins will host their annual offseason celebration at three locations this weekend. "TwinsFest" begins on Friday night at The Fillmore Minneapolis with "TwinsFest Live" from 7-10 P-M. The Friday night affair is a non-autograph event featuring live music and V-I-P access to Twins players, coaches and broadcasters. "Signature Saturday" runs from 9 A-M through 5 P-M at Target Field with autograph stations, interactive games, memorabilia displays, and much more. Saturday also features youth clinics at Urban Ventures in Minneapolis between 10 A-M and 2:30 P-M. Minnesota pitcher Louie Varland, of St. Paul, says he remembers attending TwinsFest as a kid and now he is excited to be taking part as a member of the team. Ticket information for both days can be found at the Twins webpage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Trial for man accused in murder of DeShaun Hill Jr. begins Monday

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning (Monday 9:30 a-m) in the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback DeShaun Hill, Junior. The trial of 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was postponed Friday after a request from his defense team. Fohrenkam faces a second-degree murder charge for the February 9th, 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hill. Surveillance shows Fohrenkam nearly bump shoulders with Hill before three shots can be heard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

