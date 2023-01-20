ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

NHS strikes: Midwives and physiotherapists to hold walkouts

Midwives have become the latest group of Welsh NHS staff to announce strike action. Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) will walkout from 0800 to 1600 GMT on 7 February. The union said the sector has seen a decade of pay freezes and said the deal on the...
The Guardian

Manchester to open two homes for vulnerable children stuck in hospital

Manchester city council is setting up two special children’s homes to house the increasing number of vulnerable young people who end up stuck in hospital because no residential providers will take them. The homes, believed to be the first of their kind, aim to undercut private operators which sometimes...

