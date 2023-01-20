Read full article on original website
BBC
NHS strikes: Midwives and physiotherapists to hold walkouts
Midwives have become the latest group of Welsh NHS staff to announce strike action. Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) will walkout from 0800 to 1600 GMT on 7 February. The union said the sector has seen a decade of pay freezes and said the deal on the...
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Ministers order ‘rapid review’ into mental health inpatient care in England
Ministers have ordered an inquiry into the quality of care in mental health inpatient units in England after a series of scandals in which vulnerable patients were abused or neglected. Maria Caulfield, the mental health minister, announced the establishment of a “rapid review” in a written ministerial statement in the...
Manchester to open two homes for vulnerable children stuck in hospital
Manchester city council is setting up two special children’s homes to house the increasing number of vulnerable young people who end up stuck in hospital because no residential providers will take them. The homes, believed to be the first of their kind, aim to undercut private operators which sometimes...
