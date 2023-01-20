Read full article on original website
hppr.org
Kids regularly run away from Kansas foster homes. Here's how the state hopes to improve
TOPEKA, Kansas — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi truck near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for...
KAKE TV
'I've never actually seen this happen': Kansans raising concerns over LiEAP funds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Some Kansans are seeing their utility bills jump this month, 5, 6 even 7 times the amount they usually pay. And it's happening to those who can least afford to pay their bills. They asked us what was going on. So KAKE News Investigates dug up...
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
Emporia gazette.com
Mpox threat in Kansas remains low
The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
WIBW
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Nationwide recall impacts Kansas due to peanut allergy risks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a product sold in retail location in Kansas due to an allergy alert on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, Washington, announced that it was voluntarily recalling a limited amount of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5 oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate […]
backcountryhunters.org
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
mediafeed.org
Kansas first-time homebuyer assistance programs
Though their housing market is generally known for being more affordable than most, first-time homebuyers in Kansas are facing many of the same challenges as buyers across the country. Prices have been rising. Inventory is low. And the competition for available homes can be fierce. According to Redfin, the median...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
hppr.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
Comments / 3