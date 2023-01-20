ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Union Pacific posts weak profit on adverse weather

(Reuters) -U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by delayed shipments amid labor shortages and adverse weather conditions. “We continued to face challenges hiring craft professionals in critical locations and experienced the impact of extreme winter weather on our network in December,” said Union...
104.1 WIKY

Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists

(Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates. The defense contractor said it expected a profit of $26.60 to $26.90 per share in 2023. The...
Halliburton tops Wall St. quarterly profit estimates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co (HAL.N) surpassed Wall Street profit estimates for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, wrapping up a mixed start of earnings season for the world's top oilfield services providers as elevated oil prices boosted drilling activity.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites

Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date

Rystad Energy now anticipates Freeport LNG will restart in March at the earliest. That’s according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone recently. McClain highlighted in the note that a “full ramp up” at the site was not expected until “mid-year”.
Aerospace Major Raytheon Beats Profit Estimates on Strong Travel Demand

(Reuters) -Stinger missile maker Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as the aerospace and defense company fed off strong travel demand across the globe that boosted demand for its jet engines, parts and services. Strong travel demand and supply chain disruptions have forced airlines to...
104.1 WIKY

Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% to $1.27 billion

(Reuters) – Computer peripherals maker Logitech International said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its earlier preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment. The Swiss-American firm said its sales for the three months to December-end fell to $1.27 billion,...
104.1 WIKY

Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles

(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
104.1 WIKY

Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and U.S. outlook

(Reuters) – Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings. Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel by 0116 GMT,...
Natural gas closes at June 2021 lows as bulls cling to $3 support

Investing.com -- The draw from U.S. natural gas storage was larger-than-expected, but not enough to bump the fuel’s prices up from 19-month lows. The front-month February gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry Hub settled down 3.6 cents, or 1%, at $3.275 per mmBtu, or metric million British thermal units, on Thursday. That was the lowest close for a front-month gas contract on the hub since June 22, 2021, when it settled at $3.258.
