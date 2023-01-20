Read full article on original website
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Responds to Concerns That His Season Won't Be Dramatic (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross is alleviating fans' fears that his season of The Bachelor will be boring. ET spoke to season 27's leading man, and the tech executive offered a word of warning to viewers who aren't convinced that his journey will be worth watching. "To people that don't think it's dramatic,...
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 First Look: Owen May Be Having a Midlife Crisis (Exclusive)
Is Owen OK? 9-1-1: Lone Star kicks off its fourth season on Tuesday, and Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is taking a ride on the wild side. Only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the premiere episode, titled "The New Hotness," which introduces Owen's new, and potentially very dangerous, hobby.
'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)
It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Chris Evans Makes a Snowcat Joke -- and Jeremy Renner Responds
Jeremy Renner may have 30-plus broken bones, but his sense of humor remains intact. And fans can thank Chris Evans for helping confirm as much. Just hours after the Mayor of Kingstown star took to social media to share a health update, Evans subtweeted the actor and wrote, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
Aubrey Plaza's 'SNL' Monologue Includes Cameos From 'Parks & Rec' Co-Star Amy Poehler and President Biden!
A long time coming! After serving as an NBC page at 30 Rock, working for a year behind the scenes , and auditioning to be a cast member -- all nearly two decades ago -- Aubrey Plaza finally got a chance to host Saturday Night Live. The White Lotus star...
'The Last of Us' Episode 2: Anna Torv on Tess's Fate and Working With Pedro Pascal (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of The Last of Us, titled "Infected." Sunday's episode of The Last of Us kept the emotions coming as fans got to see one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the game canon play out onscreen. Following her introduction as Joel's (Pedro Pascal)...
Kylie Jenner Wears Noose-Shaped Necklace in Paris
Kylie Jenner is sparking controversy with her latest accessory. On Monday, the 25-year-old reality star was spotted leaving a Paris restaurant wearing a noose-shaped necklace by Givenchy. Kylie paired the necklace with a blue gown and sparkly pink boots, both of which were designed by the fashion house. Givenchy first...
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
'Below Deck's Fraser Olender Reflects on Firing Camille Lamb and How It's Just the Start of Season 10's Drama
Camille Lamb, it's time to depart motor-yacht St. David... whether you like it or not. The dramatic deck-stew exits Below Deck after eight episodes of (metaphorical) rough seas on Monday night, after Captain Sandy Yawn put the power to fire her in chief steward Fraser Olender's hands. "I really love...
'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Accuses Ex Shayne of Casting for 'Perfect Match' While They Were Dating
The drama continues for formerLove Is Blindcouple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen. The exes got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but split at the altar after having an off-camera fight the night before their wedding. They later admitted to giving their relationship another go after the show wrapped, but ultimately went their separate ways.
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
Marie Osmond Developed Body Dysmorphia After Being Called 'Fat' on 'Donny & Marie' Set
Marie Osmond is reflecting on how an emotionally traumatic experience as a teenager led to a painful struggle with self-esteem and body dysmorphia. Speaking with Page Six, Marie, 63, recalled how she was berated and insulted by a TV producer while filming her reality show, Donny & Marie, in which she starred alongside her brother from 1976 to 1979.
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'
Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband
Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
