Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has announced its plan to invest RMB40 billion (US$5.9 billion) to construct a vertically integrated PV industry hub in Inner Mongolia. According to a filing published on 19 January, JA Solar had signed an agreement with the government of Ordos, one of the twelve major subdivisions of Inner Mongolia, to produce 100,000 tons of photovoltaic raw materials, 20GW of solar wafer capacity, 30GW PV battery and a 10GW PV module plant.

1 DAY AGO