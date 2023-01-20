Read full article on original website
JA Solar to build US$5.9 billion PV industry hub in China
Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has announced its plan to invest RMB40 billion (US$5.9 billion) to construct a vertically integrated PV industry hub in Inner Mongolia. According to a filing published on 19 January, JA Solar had signed an agreement with the government of Ordos, one of the twelve major subdivisions of Inner Mongolia, to produce 100,000 tons of photovoltaic raw materials, 20GW of solar wafer capacity, 30GW PV battery and a 10GW PV module plant.
Spain deployed 2.5GW of self-consumption solar in 2022
Spain has deployed 2.5GW of self-consumption solar in 2022, almost half of its total installed PV capacity, according to data from the Spanish trade association UNEF. The numbers more than double the installed capacity in 2021 when it reached 1.2GW, and now sits at 5.25GW of total installed self-consumption capacity so far.
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
A shale reserve straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas is expected to account for the bulk of an expected 7% increase in U.S. natural gas production, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday.
New initiative aims to scale up renewable energy manufacturing in Africa
A new initiative, the Africa Renewable Energy Manufacturing Initiative (AREMI), has been launched with the aim to scale up renewable energy manufacturing capabilities in Africa. Launched by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the African Climate Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, ClimateWorks Foundation, and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association, the initiative aims...
Wacker Chemie posts sales and earnings records in 2022 amid strong polysilicon demand
German chemical group Wacker Chemie posted new sales and earnings records in 2022 as the polysilicon division benefited from strong demand and higher prices. With sales reaching €2.28 billion (US$2.47 billion) in 2022, the polysilicon business division increased its annual sales by 49% year-on-year. Overall, the company reached record sales of €8.2 billion in 2022.
Construction begins on 3GW transmission line between Arizona and California
A 500kV, 125-mile transmission line between California and Arizona broke ground last week, promising to bring over 3GW of renewable energy capacity to the US Desert Southwest region. Construction of the Ten West Link line was inaugurated by US vice president Kamala Harris and a number of federal and state...
Advanced Power’s first project in 8GW development pipeline begins commercial operations in US
Power infrastructure developer Advanced Power’s Cutlass Solar project has commenced full commercial operations to offer renewable power to the Greater Houston area of Texas after completing several months of testing. Located close to Houston, Cutlass Solar sits on a 700-acre site and employs bifacial solar panels provided by JA...
