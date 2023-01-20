ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PV Tech

JA Solar to build US$5.9 billion PV industry hub in China

Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has announced its plan to invest RMB40 billion (US$5.9 billion) to construct a vertically integrated PV industry hub in Inner Mongolia. According to a filing published on 19 January, JA Solar had signed an agreement with the government of Ordos, one of the twelve major subdivisions of Inner Mongolia, to produce 100,000 tons of photovoltaic raw materials, 20GW of solar wafer capacity, 30GW PV battery and a 10GW PV module plant.
PV Tech

Spain deployed 2.5GW of self-consumption solar in 2022

Spain has deployed 2.5GW of self-consumption solar in 2022, almost half of its total installed PV capacity, according to data from the Spanish trade association UNEF. The numbers more than double the installed capacity in 2021 when it reached 1.2GW, and now sits at 5.25GW of total installed self-consumption capacity so far.
PV Tech

New initiative aims to scale up renewable energy manufacturing in Africa

A new initiative, the Africa Renewable Energy Manufacturing Initiative (AREMI), has been launched with the aim to scale up renewable energy manufacturing capabilities in Africa. Launched by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the African Climate Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, ClimateWorks Foundation, and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association, the initiative aims...
PV Tech

Wacker Chemie posts sales and earnings records in 2022 amid strong polysilicon demand

German chemical group Wacker Chemie posted new sales and earnings records in 2022 as the polysilicon division benefited from strong demand and higher prices. With sales reaching €2.28 billion (US$2.47 billion) in 2022, the polysilicon business division increased its annual sales by 49% year-on-year. Overall, the company reached record sales of €8.2 billion in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy