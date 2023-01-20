ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) – A European recession looked like a no-brainer just a few weeks ago, but that picture has changed dramatically, and investors have started pouring money into the region’s stocks, currency and bonds. Warmer temperatures and well-filled gas storage facilities mean there’s less concern about power shortages...
In China’s tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery

SANYA, China (Reuters) – Sophia Ong, owner of a small eatery in China’s tourist beach hotspot Sanya, thought she would be ideally placed to reap the benefits of the country scapping its zero-COVID policy in December last year. After almost three years of intermittent lockdowns and financial turmoil,...
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

PARIS (Reuters) – The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe’s other luxury...
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N

VIENNA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. The number of detected...
China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 – study

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Loans committed by China’s two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by...
Italy welcomes home looted ancient artworks from the U.S

ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Monday celebrated the return of 60 looted archaeological artefacts worth more than $20 million, many of which had been on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art before their illicit origin was discovered. The items, which U.S. authorities handed over to Italian...
European stocks rise on economy optimism, euro hits 9-month high

LONDON (Reuters) – European stock indexes rose slightly in early trading on Monday, supported by hopes that inflation could be past its peak, as markets softened their expectations for future Federal Reserve rate hikes. Liquidity was thin overnight as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and...
Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy

(Reuters) – Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, said on Monday that the metals giant was reworking its strategy and building closer ties with countries such as China, Turkey and Morocco because of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that...
Marketmind: Euro rising

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It’s been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Egypt’s Sisi heads to India amid investment push

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India’s Jan. 26 Republic Day. The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing...
Australia limits alcohol sales in Alice Springs amid crime wave

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will limit the sale of alcohol and consider wider bans to control spiralling alcohol-fuelled violence in a central region, in the run-up to a referendum on Indigenous recognition that is shining a light on deep social divisions. The new rules in the town of Alice...
Trial of local Hells Angels biker gang kicks off in Spain

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES, Spain (Reuters) – The trial of 49 alleged members of a criminal gang linked to the Hells Angels motorcycle club began on Monday at a packed session of Spain’s High Court, almost a decade after police clamped down on the group’s activities on the resort island of Mallorca.
Cuba begins London court battle over unpaid Castro-era debt

LONDON (Reuters) – Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London’s High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country’s creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup...
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across India’s capital New Delhi. The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than...
Rugby-No plans to expand Six Nations or change teams, says CEO

(Reuters) – Six Nations Chief Executive Ben Morel said there are no plans to expand the championship or change the participants, amid media reports of interest from South Africa’s rugby union. South Africa have been increasingly aligning themselves with the northern hemisphere, with four clubs joining the United...
Who let the hawks out?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week’s meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It’s a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
Life’s no longer rosy at Senegal’s Pink Lake after floods

NIAGA, Senegal (Reuters) – On the shore of Senegal’s Pink Lake, salt farmer Pape Sira Ba has raked in what he fears may be his last harvest. Extreme floods contaminated the 3-square-km lake five months ago, turning its famous waters green and threatening thousands of people who depend on it for their livelihoods.
Burkina Faso confirms end of military accord with France

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso has decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents in the country because the authorities want Burkina Faso to defend itself, government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said on Monday. The West African country’s national television station reported on Saturday that...
Greece detects African swine fever in a wild boar

PARIS (Reuters) – Greece has detected African swine fever in a wild boar in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. The disease, harmless to humans but highly contagious among pigs, was found in a dead wild boar in a forest in the Serres region, which borders Bulgaria and North Macedonia, WOAH said, citing a report from the Greek authorities.

