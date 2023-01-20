Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN PLEADS IN DRUG-RELATED CASE
An Indiana woman was sentenced yesterday in a drug-related case. Court documents showed that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was sentenced to serve four years of probation for a guilty plea to two counts of illegal drug delivery by practitioner and a single count of failure to keep records. Officials with the state attorney general’s office said that Wissinger entered a guilty plea to those charges, while charges of filing false insurance claims, possession with intent to deliver, and procuring drugs for self or others by fraud were not prosecuted. As part of her punishment, she must also pay $13,606 in restitution to CVS Pharmacy and Express Scripts.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Toby Lee Coker, age 37, of Clearfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eight of the Superseding Indictment before...
Decision awaited in lawsuit against former Kiski Township sergeant accused of roughing up resident
An Armstrong County magistrate has five days to decide whether to award $12,000 to a Kiski Township man who accused a police sergeant of roughing him up when he responded to a medical emergency for another person at his house. District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on Monday presided over a...
Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
abc23.com
Clearfield County Animal Abuse Cases
2 Cases of animal cruelty in Clearfield County are about to enter the prelimary hearing phase . Stoker Wieczorek has been following these cases and joins us live with the updates. Police say that dog was exposed to the elements for 64 hours. Meanwhile, law enforcement tells me these preliminaries...
wtae.com
Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Pleads Guilty in Return to Sender Drug Trafficking Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics, firearms, and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Friday.
wccsradio.com
JURY SELECTION FOR TWO CASES SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Jury selection is scheduled for today for an Indiana woman facing several drug charges from 2018. Court documents show that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was charged with three counts of manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, filing a false insurance claim and procuring drugs through fraudulent means for an incident on July 20th. She had also faced charges in Blair County of administering drugs without a doctor’s order, reckless endangerment and failure to keep records for several incidents while she was a nurse at UPMC Altoona.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:. On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, an inmate housed...
PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
fox8tv.com
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating
Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
wesb.com
Man Charged in Death of Kane Man
Charges were filed against a Kane man in the death of an unnamed Kane man that occurred in August. 35 year old Michael Cunningham has been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE
An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
WFMJ.com
New Castle raids turn up drugs, 11 guns, $12K cash
Law enforcement raids on two New Castle homes turned up drugs, 11 guns, and mounds of cash. On Friday, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group carried out coordinated searches with the help of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team. According to the...
Over 100 911 calls made to new Dowtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter in 70 days
911 has received 110 calls from the city’s new homeless shelter since it opened in late November. That number came as a surprise to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
