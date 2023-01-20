An Indiana woman was sentenced yesterday in a drug-related case. Court documents showed that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was sentenced to serve four years of probation for a guilty plea to two counts of illegal drug delivery by practitioner and a single count of failure to keep records. Officials with the state attorney general’s office said that Wissinger entered a guilty plea to those charges, while charges of filing false insurance claims, possession with intent to deliver, and procuring drugs for self or others by fraud were not prosecuted. As part of her punishment, she must also pay $13,606 in restitution to CVS Pharmacy and Express Scripts.

INDIANA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO