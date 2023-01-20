Read full article on original website
Hays girls and boys finish 3rd in Colby
The Hays High girls and boys both finished in third place at the Colby Orange & Black Classic on Saturday. Hays opened the game on an 11-1 run and never looked back beating Beloit 56-23. The Trojans made one push in the first quarter to close the gap down to...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
