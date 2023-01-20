How is it groundbreaking when there is a gay character in 99% of all shows on TV now? What would be be groundbreaking is a show with a traditional family.
1st off, the show looks like it was made for Nickelodeon. The kids don't really have the chemistry the original cast had, or the talent. As a guy who was a 90's teen, I found Ozzie to be unrealistic and unlikable. The girl who plays Leia is also a terrible actress. I think most people will watch it just for cameos from the original cast and because Red Foreman was a great character.
I thought it was gonna keep following the original cast as parents and families, not a watered-down, woke version with new kids. horrible and disappointing. no chemistry, and tired looking already.
