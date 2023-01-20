ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Irina Shayk Defends Lion Head Gown That She & Kylie Jenner Wore Amid Backlash

Claws out! Irina Shayk fiercely fought criticism of one of her looks from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The fashion house Schiaparelli faced major backlash after debuting a dress that featured a frighteningly realistic replica of a lion’s head on the front. A version of the gown, which Irina modeled on the runway, was also worn by Kylie Jenner, ahead of the show on Jan. 23, 2023.
‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Becomes Third Woman Ever Nominated for Cinematography Oscar

Mandy Walker has become the third woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, making her way into the final five on the strength of her work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “I’m so excited and honored and proud,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after watching Tuesday’s 2023 Oscars nominations live, “without any sleep.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFemale Directors Shut Out Again at 2023 Academy AwardsOscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for 'The Quiet Girl'Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' Song “I’m really proud of the movie and I know that audiences loved the film, and it did well...
