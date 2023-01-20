Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Report: PGA Tour, DP World Tour chiefs recused themselves from LIV OWGR decision
Looks like LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won’t have any beef with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour should the Official World Golf Ranking eventually deny LIV’s application for world ranking points. Speaking to the UK Telegraph’s James Corrigan, Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s CEO, said...
Steve Stricker shoots 60 during Champions event … then gets roasted for it
Steve Stricker notched his 12th win on the PGA Tour Champions Saturday night, closing with a 65 to win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai by six. The highlight of the week for the 55-year-old came a day earlier when he erupted for a course record, 12-birdie 60 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
Jon Rahm can’t get to World No. 1 this week, but someone behind him can
Jon Rahm just can’t catch a break when it comes to the Official World Golf Rankings. The World No. 4 and winner earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions continued his recent strong play to start this week’s American Express. He opened with back-to-back rounds of 64 to start the third round in second alone, two strokes behind rookie leader Davis Thompson.
3 storylines heading into The American Express final round
After three rounds in La Quinta, it’s almost become a two horse race. Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson will begin the final round tied at 23 under and four shots clear of the rest of the field. The three courses used for the first three rounds of this pro-am...
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 American Express Championship
Jon Rahm birdied the 16th hole to win to claim the American Express Championship by one shot over Davis Thompson. The victory was Rahm’s fourth in his last six starts worldwide. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Aldila Tour Green 75TX...
JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report
Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Why Jon Rahm is raving about his new Callaway driver | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. No driver has been hotter than Callaway’s Paradym since it debuted on Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Jon Rahm’s win at the American Express was Paradym’s third consecutive win to start the year, continuing a perfect start for the driver that’s made many stand up and notice, including Rahm.
Danielle Kang’s brilliant reason for aiming away from the pin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes the best strategies in golf are counterintuitive. We’ve all heard the advice that going bombs away off the tee and getting it as close to the green as possible is statistically advantageous. Advanced analytics back up the claim, and distance has become king in the sport.
Nelly Korda’s J. Lindeberg collection is 50% off in the Pro Shop
Nelly Korda launched her first-ever apparel collection with J. Lindeberg in November, and the results are fresh, colorful and inspired. Now, since Korda’s signing a sponsorship deal with Nike, these pieces are on sale for 50% off in the Pro Shop. The light jewel tones and geo prints are...
WATCH: Pro holes epic downhill bunker shot to win in Abu Dhabi
While most American golf fans were fast asleep Saturday night, some real drama was unfolding on a golf course half a world away at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first DP World event of the year. A host of former major champions were in the...
How new rule and questionable decision shocked American Express: ‘I am speechless’
With the pin in, Davis Thompson’s ball was out. “I’ll probably play the ‘what-if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately,” Thompson said. He may not be alone. In a shocking sequence during Sunday’s American Express final round, Thompson putted from 48 feet, 2 inches away for a share of the lead on the penultimate hole at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, only for his ball to strike the pin nearly dead-center and ricochet a foot and a half past. In the end, Jon Rahm maintained his one-stroke lead and won by that margin, though the late exchange led to decision-making questions and a look at a new flagstick rule.
