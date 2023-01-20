ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Rahm can’t get to World No. 1 this week, but someone behind him can

Jon Rahm just can’t catch a break when it comes to the Official World Golf Rankings. The World No. 4 and winner earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions continued his recent strong play to start this week’s American Express. He opened with back-to-back rounds of 64 to start the third round in second alone, two strokes behind rookie leader Davis Thompson.
3 storylines heading into The American Express final round

After three rounds in La Quinta, it’s almost become a two horse race. Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson will begin the final round tied at 23 under and four shots clear of the rest of the field. The three courses used for the first three rounds of this pro-am...
LA QUINTA, CA
JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report

Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Why Jon Rahm is raving about his new Callaway driver | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. No driver has been hotter than Callaway’s Paradym since it debuted on Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Jon Rahm’s win at the American Express was Paradym’s third consecutive win to start the year, continuing a perfect start for the driver that’s made many stand up and notice, including Rahm.
Danielle Kang’s brilliant reason for aiming away from the pin

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes the best strategies in golf are counterintuitive. We’ve all heard the advice that going bombs away off the tee and getting it as close to the green as possible is statistically advantageous. Advanced analytics back up the claim, and distance has become king in the sport.
Nelly Korda’s J. Lindeberg collection is 50% off in the Pro Shop

Nelly Korda launched her first-ever apparel collection with J. Lindeberg in November, and the results are fresh, colorful and inspired. Now, since Korda’s signing a sponsorship deal with Nike, these pieces are on sale for 50% off in the Pro Shop. The light jewel tones and geo prints are...
WATCH: Pro holes epic downhill bunker shot to win in Abu Dhabi

While most American golf fans were fast asleep Saturday night, some real drama was unfolding on a golf course half a world away at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first DP World event of the year. A host of former major champions were in the...
How new rule and questionable decision shocked American Express: ‘I am speechless’

With the pin in, Davis Thompson’s ball was out. “I’ll probably play the ‘what-if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately,” Thompson said. He may not be alone. In a shocking sequence during Sunday’s American Express final round, Thompson putted from 48 feet, 2 inches away for a share of the lead on the penultimate hole at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, only for his ball to strike the pin nearly dead-center and ricochet a foot and a half past. In the end, Jon Rahm maintained his one-stroke lead and won by that margin, though the late exchange led to decision-making questions and a look at a new flagstick rule.
