With the pin in, Davis Thompson’s ball was out. “I’ll probably play the ‘what-if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately,” Thompson said. He may not be alone. In a shocking sequence during Sunday’s American Express final round, Thompson putted from 48 feet, 2 inches away for a share of the lead on the penultimate hole at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, only for his ball to strike the pin nearly dead-center and ricochet a foot and a half past. In the end, Jon Rahm maintained his one-stroke lead and won by that margin, though the late exchange led to decision-making questions and a look at a new flagstick rule.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO