Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Brooke Henderson’s TaylorMade clubs from LPGA Hilton Vacations TOC
Brooke Henderson won the first event of the 2023 LPGA tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, held at Lake Nona with a final round 70 to finish at 16-under par. This is Brooke’s first week with an all-new bag of gear from TaylorMade after her recent...
Golf Digest
‘The greatest shot I’ve ever hit': Tour pro’s 71st-hole good fortune lets him survive 72nd-hole scare and win in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI — Timing. Amidst all the other attributes required to win a golf tournament over the closing nine holes on Sunday afternoon, making something positive happen at just the right moment is perhaps the most important thing of all. Step forward Victor Perez. Leading the Abu Dhabi HSBC...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 American Express Championship
Jon Rahm birdied the 16th hole to win to claim the American Express Championship by one shot over Davis Thompson. The victory was Rahm’s fourth in his last six starts worldwide. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Aldila Tour Green 75TX...
Comments / 0