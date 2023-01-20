Read full article on original website
TMP student shares her own Nigerian story with peers
Marie Effa has four names—Marie Ejama Emmanuel Effa. Emmanuel is her father's name and Ejama is a traditional name and term of endearment meaning "my own." Marie, 12, recently moved to Hays from Nigeria in June, and she is trying to make Kansas her own. Marie's mother, Norah, is working locally as a nurse.
Local landowners, operators eligible for cost-share in WRAPS areas
Farmers and ranchers in Ellis, Russell and Ellsworth counties have been protecting local water supplies including Kanopolis Reservoir by implementing sediment and nutrient reduction Best Management Practices (BMPs). Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies (WRAPS) cost-share assistance for BMPs is currently available to landowners and operators in the targeted areas (see map) through the KSU Big Creek Middle Smoky Hill River Watersheds. Eligible BMPs include: alternative water supplies, riparian fencing, relocating livestock feeding sites, cover crops and cover crop grazing, no-till, and critical area plantings.
🤼 Zimmerman wins 132 title, HHS fourth at Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic
Harley Zimmerman won the 132-pound weight class, Dalton Meyers second at 157 and Elijah McCullough finished third at 113 to help the Hays High wrestling team to a fourth place finish at the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic Saturday at Hays High School. Manhattan won the team title with 202.5 points....
thelittleapplelife.com
Gella's in Hays, KS
Gella's Diner and LB Brewing is a go-to in Downtown Hays, KS for amazing food and award-winning craft brewed beers!. When I am in town and planning to meet up with friends, Gella's Diner and LB Brewing is one of our favorite spots to grab dinner and drinks at. Opened in 2005, Gella's Diner and LB Brewing has become a staple in downtown Hays, KS. The restraraunt and brewery takes up four old storefronts in the downtown area.
🎙 Kansas grant match helps Fort Hays State students in need
A new state program could bring in $2.4 million for Fort Hays State University students. The Kansas Comprehensive Grant has been a long-term, needs-based financial gift to FHSU students. But a recently announced match could allow the program to benefit an even greater number of students. The grant is a...
Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball Royalty
ELLIS — The annual KAY Snowball Dance will be on Saturday, Jan. 28. The dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Crowning for Snowball Royalty will be at approximately 10 p.m. Back Row (L-R, Freshmen): Payten Burd, daughter of Shaun and Emily Burd; Jaren Frickey, son of Brian and Michelle Frickey; Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer; Avery Boydston, daughter of Monte and Deidre Boydston; Carson Schartz, son of Jake and Jennifer Schartz.
🎥USD 489 approves Hays High football/soccer field upgrade
Following discussions at previous meetings, Hays USD 489 school board members Monday night unanimously approved a $1.35 million project for a full conversion of the Hays High School football field from grass to field turf, along with installation of a new digital lighting system. The conversion will be done by...
7" of snow in Hays yields 1.13" of much-needed moisture
The snow in Hays fell straight down starting Friday night and much of Saturday. The final total, according to the official report from the K-State Agricultural Research Center, 7 inches of snow yielding 1.13 inches of precipitation. The storm pushes the amount of moisture measured in January past the 154-average...
Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
I-70 is open in both directions to the Colorado border
-------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 between WaKeeney and the Colorado border. The closure is due to adverse weather conditions, vehicle crashes blocking the roadway, and limited accommodations and truck parking. Snow and ice are also affecting many secondary roadways...
Ellis, Ness Co. officers among newest grads of Kan. police academy
YODER — Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Jan. 13 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, the commencement speaker for the ceremony, congratulated the graduates and expressed his deep appreciation for their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. “Every day, brave law enforcement officers, like the ones on stage and in the audience today, make many sacrifices to keep our communities across Kansas safe.”
👟 Seven provisionals, two champs for Tigers in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. - The Tiger track and field team racked up seven provisional performances and took home two first-place finishes at the Washburn Rust Buster Saturday. Mattie Rossi was responsible for three provisional performances on the day, doing so in the 60m hurdles, the long jump and the 4x400m relay. The senior placed third in the finals of the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.70 and finished second in the long jump with a top mark of 18-6.5. She finished the day alongside Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans and Taylor Savolt with a second-place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.95. That time ranks fifth at FHSU during the NCAA DII era.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Trego/Hill City
The TMP girls will play in the fifth place game of the Mid-Continent League tournament Monday in Norton while the boys will play in the championship game in WaKeeney. The girls 5th place game against Trego is scheduled to start at approximately 6 p.m. at Norton high school. The boys...
NWS: Latest round of snow expected to stay well south of Hays
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for the latest round of wintry weather to stay well south of the Hays area. Up to 2 inches of additional snowfall will sweep across parts of southern Kansas, but no precipitation is expected in Ellis County. The snowpack will remain,...
🏈 Stephenson to take over TMP-Marian football program
HAYS, Kan. - Grant Stephenson’s resume is an impressive variety of educational and coaching experiences. However, perhaps the most telling data on the document is found under the heading “AWARDS”, where only two sentences say, “God comes first in my life. All awards and recognition are gifts from God, and all of the glory should be given back to Him”.
🏀 TMP boys win MCL tournament title; girls finish 5th
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys had to rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter as they claimed their second straight Mid-Continent League title Monday with 51-49 win over Hill City. The TMP girls rallied from down 14 for a 38-36 win over Trego in the fifth place finish in...
Winter storm bringing more snowfall than predicted to Hays area
With 2 inches of snow on the ground in Hays at 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Dodge City is now calling for up to 9 nine inches of accumulation through Saturday. The snowfall is expected to taper beginning at 7 p.m., the NWS said. Sunday is expected...
Second arrest made in shooting death of FHSU student-athlete
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact. According to...
NWS: Cold week with a slight chance of snow in Hays area
The National Weather Service is expecting the cold snap to hang on for a while, with another chance of snowfall coming this week. The NWS in Dodge City said there is a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of freezing fog and snow Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., with highs in the low-30s through Thursday.
🤼 No. 17 Tigers fall to ranked opponents at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY, Neb. - The 17th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team fell behind early in each of their three duals on Saturday (Jan. 22) at the Midwest Duals. The Tigers (1-10) were defeated by No. 23 Chadron State, No. 20 Northern State, and No. 23 Western Colorado. Fort Hays State wrestlers combined for three pins and two decisions on the day.
