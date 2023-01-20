Read full article on original website
Texas boasts six Top 50 recruits in the 2023 recruiting class
Texas is cleaning up on the recruiting trail. More important than recruiting a high volume of four-star players, the Longhorns have six Top 50 recruits. Top 50 recruits are difference makers and at times immediate impact players. They are the types of players that become Bijan Robinson, Kelvin Banks and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL announces Carl Cheffers as Super Bowl LVII referee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are win away from reaching the Super Bowl as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday. One thing that can change flow of an NFL game is the officiating crew and how they call the game. People will argue some crews call more penalties than others, and some fans believe some referees have it out for their team altogether. Well, the NFL announced the officiating crew for the Super Bowl on Tuesday. Carl Cheffers will be the referee. Cheffers called 244 penalties this season, according to NFLPenalties.com.The NFC Championship game is Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m.
Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy: The NFC Championship Game Won’t Be the First Time These 2 QBs Face Off
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy played an entertaining shootout in college. The post Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy: The NFC Championship Game Won’t Be the First Time These 2 QBs Face Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LIV 2023 schedule out; Greg Norman gets more power
The full 2023 LIV Golf League schedule has been announced amid news that CEO Greg Norman will have more power and autonomy in the upstart circuit's second season. The big takeaway from the schedule is that LIV's season-ending team championship is moving to Saudi Arabia - away from Miami - this year.
