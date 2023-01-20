Armored Saint, "Nod To The Old School" (Metal Blade Records, 2001) Disc 2: 7 Tracks plus multi-media content, run time: 24:00. Good ol' Armored Saint. Universally revered by metal critics and underground heads alike during their brief mid '80s heyday, the L.A. based quintet released four absolutely essential studio albums (1984's March Of The Saint, 1985's Delirious Nomad, 1987's Raising Fear, and 1991's Symbol Of Salvation) and toured with the high powered likes of Metallica, W.A.S.P., and Helloween. (Metallica actually made an offer to Saint vocalist John Bush to join their band prior to the recording of Ride The Lightning, but he turned them down!) Unfortunately, like many great bands of the era, Armored Saint were denied a big time breakthrough and were doomed to forever remain at "cult" status.

