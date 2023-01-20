ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loudwire

Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Guitar World Magazine

Mötley Crüe begin rehearsals with new guitarist John 5 ahead of world tour

The Rob Zombie guitarist had been busy practicing his chops ahead of official rehearsals through his Mötley Monday series of Crüe covers. Mötley Crüe have officially begun rehearsals for their upcoming world tour with their new guitarist, John 5. Due to commence next month, the sprawling...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
SFGate

Big Money Generator: Yes Sell Recorded Music Catalog to Warner Music Group

Prog rock pioneers Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group, Variety reports. The deal covers the rights to Yes’ first 12 studio albums, from their 1969 self-titled debut to 1987’s Big Generator. A smattering of live albums and compilations — from 1972’s Yessongs to 2019’s Yes 50 Live — are also included. No financial terms were disclosed.
Guitar World Magazine

Joe Bonamassa’s mouth-watering amp collection is being modeled by IK Multimedia

The guitar star shared a video of his “amp shanty” – including no fewer than four Dumbles – all set up in the studio. Joe Bonamassa has shared video footage of his extensive touring guitar amp collection mic’d up in the studio and ready for modeling by Ampliube maker IK Multimedia.
Guitar World Magazine

Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind

The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.
The Guardian

Justin Bieber sells rights to his music in deal worth $200m

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music in a deal worth reportedly $200m (£162m), making the Baby and Love Yourself artist one of the youngest superstars to cash in on his life’s work. The 28-year-old has sold all the rights to the 291 songs he has...
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985

Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
hubpages.com

Forgotten Hard Rock Albums: Armored Saint, "Nod to the Old School"

Armored Saint, "Nod To The Old School" (Metal Blade Records, 2001) Disc 2: 7 Tracks plus multi-media content, run time: 24:00. Good ol' Armored Saint. Universally revered by metal critics and underground heads alike during their brief mid '80s heyday, the L.A. based quintet released four absolutely essential studio albums (1984's March Of The Saint, 1985's Delirious Nomad, 1987's Raising Fear, and 1991's Symbol Of Salvation) and toured with the high powered likes of Metallica, W.A.S.P., and Helloween. (Metallica actually made an offer to Saint vocalist John Bush to join their band prior to the recording of Ride The Lightning, but he turned them down!) Unfortunately, like many great bands of the era, Armored Saint were denied a big time breakthrough and were doomed to forever remain at "cult" status.
Guitar World Magazine

Master the guitar style of 8 folk-rock legends, from John Martyn to Jimmy Page

The British folk scene of the 1960s and 70s is sometimes maligned, but dig in and you’ll find some of the most creative and awe-inspiring guitar playing of those decades. For sure the musicianship and guitar abilities uncover hard-hitting riffs, odd-time signatures, ornate single-line playing, altered tunings and deft fingerpicking.

