Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Metallica share powerful lyrics for new single Screaming Suicide: "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside... You are not alone"
Metallica issue powerful statement about "the taboo word of suicide" alongside the second single from 72 Seasons
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
Guitar World Magazine
Mötley Crüe begin rehearsals with new guitarist John 5 ahead of world tour
The Rob Zombie guitarist had been busy practicing his chops ahead of official rehearsals through his Mötley Monday series of Crüe covers. Mötley Crüe have officially begun rehearsals for their upcoming world tour with their new guitarist, John 5. Due to commence next month, the sprawling...
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Refused to Cover The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz thought about covering The Beatles' "Revolution 9" but ultimately decided against it for one reason.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Someone's found the James Hetfield vs Fred Durst fight from Celebrity Deathmatch and it's gruesomely hilarious
Cheese graters, electromagnets and a cameo from WWE's Mankind - we genuinely forgot just how violent and brilliant this show was
Watch: TXT enjoy nature in 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video teaser
South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together released a preview of its music video for "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track from its EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
SFGate
Big Money Generator: Yes Sell Recorded Music Catalog to Warner Music Group
Prog rock pioneers Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group, Variety reports. The deal covers the rights to Yes’ first 12 studio albums, from their 1969 self-titled debut to 1987’s Big Generator. A smattering of live albums and compilations — from 1972’s Yessongs to 2019’s Yes 50 Live — are also included. No financial terms were disclosed.
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa’s mouth-watering amp collection is being modeled by IK Multimedia
The guitar star shared a video of his “amp shanty” – including no fewer than four Dumbles – all set up in the studio. Joe Bonamassa has shared video footage of his extensive touring guitar amp collection mic’d up in the studio and ready for modeling by Ampliube maker IK Multimedia.
Guitar World Magazine
Billy Sheehan on why, 40 years on, it was time to bring Talas back and celebrate the triumphant year of 1985
The year was 1985 and rock ’n’ roll was alive and well. Talas had been flying high – in the few years of their existence they had opened for Van Halen and Yngwie Malmsteen. But just as they were getting ready to record their third album, the band broke up.
Guitar World Magazine
Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind
The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.
Justin Bieber sells rights to his music in deal worth $200m
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music in a deal worth reportedly $200m (£162m), making the Baby and Love Yourself artist one of the youngest superstars to cash in on his life’s work. The 28-year-old has sold all the rights to the 291 songs he has...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jared James Nichols, Richie Faulkner, Zach Myers and Marty Schwartz trade licks in awe-inspiring Free Bird cover
Jared James Nichols recently invited three guest stars onstage for a shred-heavy rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd classic Free Bird. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985
Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
hubpages.com
Forgotten Hard Rock Albums: Armored Saint, "Nod to the Old School"
Armored Saint, "Nod To The Old School" (Metal Blade Records, 2001) Disc 2: 7 Tracks plus multi-media content, run time: 24:00. Good ol' Armored Saint. Universally revered by metal critics and underground heads alike during their brief mid '80s heyday, the L.A. based quintet released four absolutely essential studio albums (1984's March Of The Saint, 1985's Delirious Nomad, 1987's Raising Fear, and 1991's Symbol Of Salvation) and toured with the high powered likes of Metallica, W.A.S.P., and Helloween. (Metallica actually made an offer to Saint vocalist John Bush to join their band prior to the recording of Ride The Lightning, but he turned them down!) Unfortunately, like many great bands of the era, Armored Saint were denied a big time breakthrough and were doomed to forever remain at "cult" status.
Guitar World Magazine
Master the guitar style of 8 folk-rock legends, from John Martyn to Jimmy Page
The British folk scene of the 1960s and 70s is sometimes maligned, but dig in and you’ll find some of the most creative and awe-inspiring guitar playing of those decades. For sure the musicianship and guitar abilities uncover hard-hitting riffs, odd-time signatures, ornate single-line playing, altered tunings and deft fingerpicking.
