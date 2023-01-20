ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney

Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport

Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going

There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Latest UPDATE on a Potential Disney World Stop for the Brightline Airport Train

It will soon be much easier to get around Florida!. The Brightline high-speed rail won’t connect Orlando International Airport directly to Disney Springs as originally planned, but it’ll still get you pretty close. Not only that, but there will also be a stop near Universal Orlando. And now, we’ve got another update on the Brightline train and its potential stop near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

New downtown Orlando bar Game Room Social Club opens this weekend

Game Room Social Club, a new bar concept occupying a very familiar space in downtown Orlando, is having its grand opening Friday evening, Jan. 20. Game Room has taken over the rooms formerly occupied by downtown dive Lizzy McCormack's, which closed in September of 2022. The new bar is the latest addition to the Garito Hospitality roster, which also runs Sly Fox and is behind the still-unopened downtown reincarnation of Parliament House. The establishment advertises itself as "Orlando's newest sports and craft cocktail bar" and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL

