2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"
Where to Dine in Disney Springs
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney
Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
allears.net
2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport
Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free admission for kids throughout 2023
Thinking of fun ideas for the family this year, but don't want to break the bank? Look no further because these Florida parks are making it easy on the wallet all year long.
Inside the Magic
Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
disneyfoodblog.com
Latest UPDATE on a Potential Disney World Stop for the Brightline Airport Train
It will soon be much easier to get around Florida!. The Brightline high-speed rail won’t connect Orlando International Airport directly to Disney Springs as originally planned, but it’ll still get you pretty close. Not only that, but there will also be a stop near Universal Orlando. And now, we’ve got another update on the Brightline train and its potential stop near Disney World.
New downtown Orlando bar Game Room Social Club opens this weekend
Game Room Social Club, a new bar concept occupying a very familiar space in downtown Orlando, is having its grand opening Friday evening, Jan. 20. Game Room has taken over the rooms formerly occupied by downtown dive Lizzy McCormack's, which closed in September of 2022. The new bar is the latest addition to the Garito Hospitality roster, which also runs Sly Fox and is behind the still-unopened downtown reincarnation of Parliament House. The establishment advertises itself as "Orlando's newest sports and craft cocktail bar" and...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Roboland, country’s first-of-its-kind amusement park, opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A brand-new theme park that allows visitors to come face-to-face with robots and technology innovation has officially opened in Orlando. Roboland officially opened Thursday at 6464 International Drive. It is billed as the first robotics and technology innovation amusement park in the U.S. The one-of-a-kind experience...
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open Orlando Location
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
Cool and breezy Monday after front moves through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cool and breezy Monday. Our area will see clear skies after a front moved through in the morning. The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 69 degrees Monday afternoon. Monday night will be mostly clear and colder with low a temperature...
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
