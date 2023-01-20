Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
3 Kings Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Los Angeles Kings are holding onto a playoff spot for dear life as teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Colorado Avalanche have caught them amidst below-average play as of late. The offence has been carrying the team all season long, but the Kings have areas they would like to improve upon by the deadline to make the playoffs and win.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. ** NHLRumors.com transcription.
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners
Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Blue Line Offense; Horvat Extension Cost; Tocchet
The Boston Bruins keep rolling from the backend, and what would it take to extend Bo Horvat if the Bruins acquire him on the NHL trade market?. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Hampus Lindholm and...
Yardbarker
NHL Insider On Pastrnak Contract: ‘They’re Getting Closer’
According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins and the David Pastrnak camp continue to make progress on a contract extension for the All-Star winger. Speaking on the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he cohosts with Jeff Marek, Friedman likened a successful drive down the football field to the progress the Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry have been making lately.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
