Bustle
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
