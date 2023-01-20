Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Several Rounds of Light Snow, Then Much Colder Temps
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rest of the week we'll have several chances for snow, with maybe a couple of fresh inches of snow possible by the end of the week. For the month of January, we're at 16.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud, well ahead of the 9.2 inches that we average for the month. However, this isn't one of the snowiest Januarys on record yet, we'd need at least another two inches of snow to crack the top 10.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
St. Cloud’s Connection to John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH (WJON News) -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable winter events kicks off this weekend up along the north shore. The 39th running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. On Saturday it's the opening ceremony at the Black Bear Casino Resort at 3:00 p.m. There are three different distances...
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Laptop Stolen in St. Cloud; Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a garage where a birth certificate and a vehicle title were taken from a vehicle in that garage. St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Minnesota license plate HSF 405. The vehicle is described as a two tone green body with a tan bumper with loud exhaust pipes.
Cool Date Idea! Business Hour From St. Cloud Helps with Fury!
What is your go to when you have pent up frustration? Maybe you work out or taking a kick boxing class. Perhaps you look for something a little more relaxing, like a yoga class. Others might just try meditation. Have you ever been frustrated enough though that you just wanted to smash something? Take a hammer to it and just demolish something?
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Twins Winter Caravan Tonight in St. Cloud…It’s a Sell Out
The Twins Winter Caravan returns to St. Cloud for the first time since 2019 when the group shows up at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud tonight. The event begins at 7:00 p.m., doors open at 5:30. The event is sold out, which means tickets will NOT be sold at the door.
Celebrate Winter With the 10-Day Great Northern Festival
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can get out at embrace winter with the Great Northern Festival in the Twin Cities. It is an event that was started in 2017 by Eric Dayton along with three already well-established festivals the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the City of Lakes Loppet.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Snowfest Activities Planned for St. Joseph this Weekend
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- You can head to St. Joseph this weekend for some wintertime fun. The 4th annual Snowfest is taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Park and Rec Director Rhonda Juell says Saturday's events start at Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. We have sledding,...
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Popular One Day Festival in Minnesota Comes Back After 3 Year Break
During the pandemic, we all know, and feel the pain of everything being called off, cancelled, postponed and closed. Most every festival and large get together was cancelled for the last 3 years. Some things have trickled back in slowly, but surely. Some things will never come back after not being able to recover after the last 3 years.
Drivers In St. Cloud Are Pulled Over More This Month Than Any Other
Since the pandemic, there is one month that seems to be the time in which St. Cloud Police are focusing on traffic safety more so than any other month. The month that has seen the most traffic stops since 2021 is August. You can go back and see all of...
Annual Winter Chill Brings Family Fun to St. Cloud Park [GALLERY]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota families took advantage of all of this season’s snow by hitting the hills and trails at a local park this weekend. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Winter Chill at Riverside Park Saturday afternoon. The free event began...
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
Does Your ‘Minnesota Nice’ Extend To Uncleared Driveways?
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Yesterday was a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of the snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared yet,...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Stearns Electric Power Outage
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0