KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – Ag Career Days, a two-day, farm career-exploration experience for all seventh- and eighth-grade students from five Northeast Wisconsin school districts, returns on April 18-19, 2023, at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy farm in Kewaunee. Presented by the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC), the free event is expected to draw roughly 900 students from the Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco and Southern Door school districts. Parochial and home-schooled students are invited to participate.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO