Thunberg, protesters demand 'climate justice' in Davos

By FABRICE COFFRINI
 4 days ago
Greta Thunberg was among the demonstrators in Davos /AFP

Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists held a small protest on Friday accusing the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos of doing little to save the planet.

Some 30 protesters gathered in freezing temperatures down the road from the WEF congress centre, holding signs reading "SOS" and chanting "What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!"

"One thing I don't think we realise and feel and comprehend in places of such wealth and power and greed is that planet Earth around us is in immense, immense pain," said Pakistani campaigner Ayisha Siddiqa, who attended WEF panels this week.

"The delusion of this event is so absolutely ridiculous. It's horrendous," said Siddiqa, whose country was hit by devastating floods last year that killed more than 1,700 people and caused tens of billions of dollars of damage.

Thunberg, who was briefly detained by police in Germany earlier this week during a protest against a coal mine expansion, did not speak during the Davos demonstration.

She participated in a panel discussion on the sidelines of the WEF on Thursday, where she accused the global political and business elite attending the forum of "fuelling the destruction of the planet".

Marilyn Tremper
4d ago

Greta and the other ignorant protesters need to get some real education in science, not the emotional faux science peddled by those making millions or even billions investing in alternative fuels prematurely. It's not OK to strip mine coal but it's OK to strip mine Lithium using massive amounts of petroleum fuel to run the massive heavy equipment to manufacture Lithium batteries. Lithium destroys the earth and water when mined. They need to understand the earth and universe's constant change, not man-made. They need to understand developed countries emit far less than developing countries because they are aware and take methods to reduce them. Greta can supply Europe with an alternative source this winter since she's so against coal. She rails against fuels but proposes no viable alternative.

Shannon Bolin
4d ago

If they really care about climate, they need to educate themselves on chemtrailing and Geoengineering, that’s the real climate threat. Young stupid children, have not lived enough life to know anything. I have and the skies are never blue anymore. How dare them…

jesse verastigo
3d ago

OK then. How about we put together a small PROTEST IN FRONT OF HER HOUSE CHANTING "STOP FLYING YOUR PRIVET GULFSTREAM JET, AND WE WANT YOU TO DO SO NOW. She needs a trip behind the woodshed by her parents and taught some manners

