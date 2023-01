Nia Long Stuns At The ‘You People’ Premiere Reminding Fans Of Her Timeless Beauty

Actress Nia Long stuns at the premiere of Netflix’s You People premiere in Los Angeles. Her all-white angelic look reminded fans of her effortless beauty throughout the years. Check out a gallery of Nia Long’s timeless photos throughout the years inside.

You People stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Long. The Kenya Barris-directed film follows a new couple and their families reckoning with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. It’s set to debut on the platform Jan. 27.

Long portrays Fatima Mohammed, who is Amira’s (London) mom who shares her husband’s hesitations when it comes to seeing her daughter marry into a family she doesn’t quite understand.

“It’s fun to watch the differences between Black people and Jewish people play out,” Long tells Netflix. “But the true irony is how much we have in common.”

The star of Love Jones and The Best Man has had her fair share of complicated relationships. From her early TV role as Will Smith’s girlfriend and fiancée Lisa in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to more recent films like Netflix’s Fatal Affair , the beloved actress has navigated some romantic hardships.

Netflix’s new rom-com gives a new spin on Meet the Parents . The film follows Ezra and Amira as they hilariously navigate the treacherous waters that link family and romance.

When fans saw Long grace the carpet at the premiere, they began to reminisce on her many beautiful moments in TV and film over the years. The 52 year old actress remains a fan favorite as she ages gracefully and continues to flaunt her beauty on the big screen and red carpet.

Check out some of Nia Long’s most beautiful photos throughout the years below:

