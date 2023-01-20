ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

By Jamie Corley
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Es4Ay_0kLMNoAj00

Missouri lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aimed at restricting voters’ ability to directly amend our state’s constitution (Mario Tama/Getty Images).

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny.

Today that check is being threatened. Missouri lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills aimed at restricting voters’ ability to directly amend our state’s constitution. Proponents claim it’s too easy to change the constitution and that the process allows billionaires and out-of-state money to influence our laws.

First, it’s anything but “easy” to amend the State constitution.

It’s not “easy” to collect the mandatory 170,000+ signatures — by hand, not online — to get a proposal on the ballot. It’s not “easy” to mount a grassroots campaign to educate voters about an initiative. You know what’s easy? Passing legislation with a super majority in the legislature and party control in the governor’s mansion. That’s easy.

And yet lawmakers are still hoarding $6 billion of taxpayer’s cash in a budget surplus and spending taxpayer time debating dress codes. And we wonder why voters seek alternative means to get things done?

Second, about those billionaires. Yes, some of the initiative petitions are indeed supported by billionaires. And some of those billionaires also happen to fund the campaigns and PACs of political candidates in Missouri.

If this were about stopping billionaires and out-of-state money from infiltrating politics, proponents of these bills should cap their own coffers and voluntarily return all money received from donors outside the Show-Me-State boundary lines. Instead, under the illusion of reform, they are seeking to embolden their own power at the expense of the people’s. Apparently, lawmakers are able to cash checks without becoming tools of special interests but the people must be protected from the titans. Hogwash.

Is it impossible to believe Missouri voters actually wanted to legalize marijuana in 2022? Is it unfathomable that voters were not hoodwinked when we increased the minimum wage, that we can actually read what’s in front of us and knew full well we were expanding Medicaid eligibility?

Let’s call it what it is: Lawmakers don’t like being usurped.

And that’s surprising, at least in this context.

I understand the argument that laws should be made by those elected to make them, but I cannot wrap my head around why Republicans think it’s politically strategic to place the burden of these populist issues on themselves rather than the voter. Conservative Eric Schmitt beat his Democrat opponent by double digits in the same election where voters overwhelmingly passed recreational marijuana. That means a significant tranche of Missourians who voted for Schmitt also voted to legalize pot.

Why not let those voters — conservative, liberal, independent — channel their desire for progress on a handful of issues into the amendment process instead of on the candidates themselves? Why would Republicans want to spend the next two years defending the sloppy, unpopular, draconian Abortion law when they could simply say, “I’m staunchly pro-life but it seems the time has come for the voters to weigh in directly.”

If anything, I’d like to see Missourians exert more power through the ballot initiative process. How about following Texas and Tennessee and attempting, again, to lower the personal income tax rate?

As people grow more suspicious of government now is not the time to restrain their voice. If voters are limited in their power to petition the Government for a redress of grievances by amending the State constitution with a simple majority vote, they’ll find another way to defend the role of the electorate to check the elected — directly.

The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 24

Milton Potthast
4d ago

They don’t want billionaires and out of state money persuading voters but they have no problem with them doing it to them. It’s nothing more than a power grab.

Reply
14
Larry
3d ago

we want to continue to have that ability to have our initiatives put on the ballot and we stand against these Republicans who wish to change it.

Reply
13
Dina Hawkins
3d ago

during a time of insanity, we really need all communities to chime in. Not just the cities, the rural areas deserve a day in what is being done to us, our children, and grandchildren... or it needs to be impossible to change the constitution so we can remain a bastion of sanity in an insane country

Reply(1)
5
Related
Missouri Independent

Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records

Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.  Who were the big donors who cut a check and got to dine with Parson and his taxpayer-funded staff? The Governor’s office […] The post Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Advocate

Missouri Leads Nation in Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in 2023, Says ACLU

MissouriRepublicans have proposed more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than any other state in the country, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union. Activists warn that the increase in bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights — with a particular focus on trans rights — suggests a continued push to marginalize queer communities and utilize their members as political scapegoats.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

State Conservation employees would receive pay raise, if Missouri lawmakers approve Parson plan

Missouri Department of Conservation employees will be included in the governor’s pay raise proposal, if the Legislature approves the plan. 939 the Eagle News has received inquiries from Conservation employees asking if they’re eligible, since the Conservation Department is overseen by the Missouri Conservation Commission. We asked House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage), who says the Legislature appropriates for them. The Carthage Republican tells 939 the Eagle that Conservation employees are included in the governor’s recommendation and that if the Legislature approves the plan, Conservation funds would pay for the pay increase.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

STL Lawmaker Pushing Red Flag Bill In Missouri House

A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file a...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Fifty years later, our lives still at risk

Fifty years ago, a very different U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. Radical right-wing extremists control the Supreme Court and serve in elective office. We have fewer freedoms than we did a generation ago. We suffer, and women die because of it. When the Supreme Court ruled last June to strip away our rights to […] The post Fifty years later, our lives still at risk appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLORADO STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson

Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Center Square

'Tired of seeing us bicker': Missouri's elected leaders hope divisiveness is over

(The Center Square) – Missourians are tired of divisiveness and bickering amongst elected leaders and want progress, according to leaders from both parties. Following Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday, there wasn’t a negative word spoken or a pessimistic view communicated throughout the entire capital. It provided a contrast to last year. “Not only was it an election year, it was a redistricting year,” House...
MISSOURI STATE
PLANetizen

Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion

Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy