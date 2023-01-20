Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 408 exit ramp Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A motorcyclist died in crash near a toll ramp in Orange County early Friday.

The crash happened on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old Orlando man was riding his motorcycle on the Dean Road exit ramp when he hit the curb, causing the motorcycle to topple over. He was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.