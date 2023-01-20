Read full article on original website
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules
So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
Texas DMV Rejects This “Vulgar” Vegan License Plate
When driving around you probably notice many personalized license plates around town. People get personalized plates for all types of reasons. Some like to express their fandom for a sports team or college. Other drivers like to use their plates to convey messages whether they are funny or sometimes just confusing.
Report Shows These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
If you are looking to make more money in 2023 maybe you should check these jobs out. There is a study done and released by the U.S. News & World Report recently for its 2023 jobs report. This study breakdown the cities where workers can make the most money. The...
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash
Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
Controversial State “Hero” Holiday May Be Abolished If Texas Rep Gets His Way
I grew up in Texas, and I took the required State civics course in both high school and college. And I never once heard about the "hero" state holiday that Texas State Representative Jarvis Johnson (D) is seeking to abolish. But now that I know about it, I have to...
Lubbock Judge Chosen as Chairman in Year Long Corridor Study
The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, January 18, that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish will be the new Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. The Texas Department of Transportation Planning and Programming Division will be conducting a study for US 82. This one year study...
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.
