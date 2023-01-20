Friday’s mix of sun and clouds preclude cool weekend temps

Friday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds before the weekend arrives with cooler temperatures.

Daytime hours will be rain-free, but the clouds will thicken in the evening to overnight hours, according to Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Chris Gilson.

Gilson expects Saturday to be a day full of gray skies with a chance for some showers.

He said that tomorrow’s cool temperatures would go through the afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper-60s to near-70s.

On Sunday, Central Florida temperatures will likely be in the 80s.