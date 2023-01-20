ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

Friday’s mix of sun and clouds preclude cool weekend temps

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Friday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds before the weekend arrives with cooler temperatures.

Daytime hours will be rain-free, but the clouds will thicken in the evening to overnight hours, according to Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Chris Gilson.

Gilson expects Saturday to be a day full of gray skies with a chance for some showers.

He said that tomorrow’s cool temperatures would go through the afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper-60s to near-70s.

On Sunday, Central Florida temperatures will likely be in the 80s.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy