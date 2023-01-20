Dallas Police announce the name of the officer who saved a toddler's life

Dallas police have announced the name of a police officer who saved a toddler's life last week.

Dallas Police officials say Senior Corporal Sergio Perez was pulling into a McDonald's to get a snack for himself and his police dog partner Goro. Suddenly, he heard a panicked woman's voice and saw her holding her year-old son who was apparently having a seizure and who was not breathing.

Perez jumped and set the boy down on the ground where he used his fingertips to do chest compressions. Moments later, he announced that the baby was again breathing.

As a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance pulled up, Perez scooped the boy up and ran him over to paramedics who rushed the boy to the hospital.

Police say the little guy is now doing fine.

The boy's family calls Perez a hero but he says it's "all in a day's work." He does credit his faith, saying God put him in the right place at the right time to save the child's life.

