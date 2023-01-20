ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley

For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Ridley's Wreckage

12 Amazing Ghost Stories of New York State

Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.
94.3 Lite FM

New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood

We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Florida is a snoozefest compared to New York

Florida’s got nuthin’ on NY Enough with people schlepping to Florida. Florida began 1,400 years ago. Nobody younger has been there since. Those in the state now could’ve been original settlers. Their average age is deceased. Reports of how wonderful the place is start mouthing the minute transplants leave the JetBlue restroom. It’s got beaches. Sand. Sky. Ocean. Warmth. Hurricanes. Galleries. Crocodiles. Also palms. Not leafy ones that provide shade for juniors. Outstretched ones that provide service for seniors. These palms have specific assignments. Like driving Madam’s car by day. By night just simply driving Madam. Me, I’m a New Yorker. Born, bred, educated, schooled,...
FLORIDA STATE
freightwaves.com

Pitt Ohio adds next-day lanes in New York

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has added 32 next-day lanes in and out of the state of New York. “PITT OHIO is committed to providing our customers with best in class, next day service,” stated Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Expansions such as this one to New York are a result of listening to our customers’ needs and responding with service and solutions they require.”
NEW YORK STATE
KISS 104.1

Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words

Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy