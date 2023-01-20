Fort Worth armed robbery suspect arrested two years later

Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect they've been tracking down for two years since an armed man robbed a customer at an ATM on South University Drive across the street from the TCU campus.

Since January of 2021, police have been circulating security photos from the ATM giving very clear images of the robber.

Now, Fort Worth police say Dorius Moten has been captured by the FWPD Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals Service. He's jailed on two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram