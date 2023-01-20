ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after possible overdose in police custody

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
HAMBURG, NY
wesb.com

Machias Man Arrested on 5 Larceny Warrants

A Machias man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hubert on 5 separate bench warrants for grand larceny. Hubert was held on all 5 warrants.
MACHIAS, NY
YAHOO!

Falls police investigate fatal South Avenue shooting

Jan. 21—Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting incident on the 1100 block of South Avenue at the corner of Lockport Street. Police were called to the area about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot several times and found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party. […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wyoming County man found guilty of making meth

WARSAW, N..Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a drug charge was found guilty of making methamphetamine, the Wyoming County District Attorney said. 39-year-old Dain Kilian was found to have been making meth by a parole officer during a visit in March 2022. He was on parole on third-degree unlawful […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
LOCKPORT, NY

