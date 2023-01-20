Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Man dies after possible overdose in police custody
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man incarcerated at the Niagara County Correctional Facility died following a medical emergency and possible overdose this past weekend, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say EMS responded to the jail just after 8 a.m. Friday when the person was found unresponsive. They say life-saving measures were taken before […]
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
wesb.com
Machias Man Arrested on 5 Larceny Warrants
A Machias man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hubert on 5 separate bench warrants for grand larceny. Hubert was held on all 5 warrants.
YAHOO!
Falls police investigate fatal South Avenue shooting
Jan. 21—Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting incident on the 1100 block of South Avenue at the corner of Lockport Street. Police were called to the area about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot several times and found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
24-year-old dead after shooting on South Avenue and Lockport Street
Niagara Falls police were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street in Niagara Falls just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot.
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
Man pleads guilty to two burglaries while pending sentence for other burglaries
The district attorney's office said he committed the crimes while pending sentence in diversion court after he pleaded guilty to the highest charge in five separate burglaries.
Three arraigned following joint cocaine trafficking investigation
They were the subjects of an investigation into suspected cocaine trafficking.
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Teen involved in shots fired incident arraigned for two separate crimes
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was arraigned on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for two separate crimes, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Thursday. Kalique Miller was apprehended on Jan. 18, 2023, after a shots fired and burglary incident at the Royal Park Apartment complex in the Town of Niagara. After Miller’s apprehension, […]
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party. […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County. Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m. The crash is still under investigation and police have not released the name of the person who was killed.
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wyoming County man found guilty of making meth
WARSAW, N..Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a drug charge was found guilty of making methamphetamine, the Wyoming County District Attorney said. 39-year-old Dain Kilian was found to have been making meth by a parole officer during a visit in March 2022. He was on parole on third-degree unlawful […]
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
