SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You likely already know you could be a target for thieves if you own a Kia or Hyundai. Within five days earlier this month, more than 20 such cars were stolen on the West and Northwest sides. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with another victim from the south suburbs – who said the thieves tried to steal her Kia twice, failed, and ended up coming back. Charles Luckette and Belinda Starkley's Kia sedan now has a broken back window with a black plastic bag over it. Getting it on the road required fresh...

SAUK VILLAGE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO