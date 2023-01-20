Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Related
indiana105.com
Crown Point Sportsplex Undergoing Improvement Project
In Crown Point, the city says it has broken ground on an improvement project on the east side of the Crown Point Sportsplex. The project totaling roughly $977,000 will replace the existing infields on six softball fields with turf, a news release said. The project includes the turf infields, as well as drainage and infrastructure to support the turf. Work is being performed by Austgen Equipment. Work began in December 2022 and is ongoing. The city said it expects the work to be complete in time for this year’s softball and baseball seasons.
wbiw.com
Police arrest employee for stealing copper from Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
LAPORTE CO. – In early December, the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post was requested to investigate a theft that had allegedly occurred at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). The NICTD Police Department had requested assistance in investigating a theft of wire that they believed...
wdrb.com
Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address
On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
32-Year Indiana Fishing Record Broken Twice in Two Weeks
The Indiana burbot record held since 1990 was broken twice in a matter of two weeks. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Facebook Post:. Breaking a 32-year state record by 2.5 pounds, Valparaiso resident Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Lake Michigan, Dec. 30. Skafar broke the record twice that day after catching a second burbot that broke the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
95.3 MNC
Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death
Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
‘Snoop’ the emotional support dog bringing smiles to Indiana coroner’s office
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A new four-legged friend is bringing smiles to staff at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. “Snoop,” an American bulldog and Pitbull mix, was picked up as a stray by Lake County Animal Control in November. He immediately made an impact with staff and was the perfect fit for an idea Coroner […]
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.
A 7-year-old boy died in the morning after being struck by a school bus in Park Forest, Illinois. The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. as the boy was crossing the street to board the bus.
South suburban couple fit to be tied after Kia is stolen, ripped apart
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You likely already know you could be a target for thieves if you own a Kia or Hyundai. Within five days earlier this month, more than 20 such cars were stolen on the West and Northwest sides. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with another victim from the south suburbs – who said the thieves tried to steal her Kia twice, failed, and ended up coming back. Charles Luckette and Belinda Starkley's Kia sedan now has a broken back window with a black plastic bag over it. Getting it on the road required fresh...
WIBC.com
Possible Snow This Weekend and Next Week
STATEWIDE — As we get further into the weekend, you might want to be on the lookout for snow and cold temperatures. Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says snow is possible in Central Indiana late Saturday night heading into Sunday. He says current chances are “relatively light,” but there could be 1-2 inches.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
Current Publishing
‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob
When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
Comments / 0