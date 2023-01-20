Read full article on original website
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Toll Brothers (TOL) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Toll Brothers (TOL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
First Week of CHKP March 17th Options Trading
Investors in Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CHKP options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
What's in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q4 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.94%. Let’s see how things are shaping...
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: ASHR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) where we have detected an approximate $314.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 13.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 73,100,001 to 83,050,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of ASHR, versus its 200 day moving average:
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
PREVIEW-Tesla's slowing sales, shrinking margins in focus in EV price war
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday is expected to report the slowest sales growth in 10 quarters on underwhelming deliveries, days after its move to stir demand and choke competition by slashing prices on its electric cars. The company's margins will be hit though as Tesla looks...
Traders Weigh Concerns of a Global Economic Slowdown Against Hopes of Rising Fuel Demand in China
The energy sector is pointing to a mixed to higher start, backed by moderate strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which fell as investors digest an underwhelming start to earnings season and more signs that the U.S. economy is slowing. WTI and...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TROW - 1/24/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TROW rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Are Investors Undervaluing Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
Last week, ETFs pulled in $10 billion in capital. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $4.5 billion in inflows, closely followed by $3.9 billion in international equity ETF, per etf.com. U.S. equity ETFs saw outflows of $382.4 million. As such, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF SCHO, iShares MSCI...
These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the...
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Stryker Corporation SYK is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share, indicating...
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
SPXL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: SPXL) where we have detected an approximate $148.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.5% decrease week over week (from 38,050,001 to 35,950,001). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXL, versus its 200 day moving average:
How Much Upside is Left in Telefonica Brasil (VIV)? Wall Street Analysts Think 37.89%
Telefonica Brasil (VIV) closed the last trading session at $7.76, gaining 4.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $10.70 indicates a 37.9% upside potential.
