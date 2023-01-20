ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Mexico bans public smoking, tobacco ads; businesses say they’ll sue

By Julian Resendiz
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KneUj_0kLMJjcG00

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Mexico on Sunday banned smoking in virtually all public spaces. Juarez officials say that will protect the public from second-hand smoke and encourage more El Paso families to visit their city.  But restauranteurs fear they will lose business and are getting ready to sue the federal government.

“We knew since last year that this was coming but we expected designated smoking areas would be allowed to stand. The rules outlined this week render moot some of our members’ investments,” said Cristina Cunningham, president of the Juarez Chamber of Restaurants. “We are not against the law, we’re not against good health but the rules are not what was expected and if our members want to sue, we are ready to join them.”

The new rules prohibit smoking and e-cigarettes in restaurants, bars, events halls, public and private buildings, hotels and churches. Smoking is now banned also in some open spaces where large numbers of people congregate, including bus stops, stadiums, parks, and beaches. They also require stores to keep tobacco products behind counters and ban commercials promoting tobacco use.

Businesses face fines of up to $2,000; individuals face fines of $50 to $300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4YUH_0kLMJjcG00
Juarez City Councilman Enrique Torres Valadez (Border Report photo)

“This is a good thing for those of us who don’t consume tobacco, this safeguards our health,” said Juarez City Council member Enrique Torres Valadez. “I do see there could be repercussions for businesses because their customers will not be able to smoke, even in open spaces.”

Cunningham said restaurants expect losses of up to 20 percent, considering one out of five of their customers are smokers. The rules allow for business to designate smoking area 30 feet away from any entrance but bans them from serving food there.

Cunningham said businesses in Downtown Juarez are small and built close together. Even bus stops are less than 30 feet from their main entrances, so they won’t get exemptions.

The law is also expected to put some street vendors out of business. “They told us they would fine us if we kept cigarettes in plain view. How are we going to sell cigarettes if people cannot see them,” asked Javier, a migrant who sells such products in Downtown Juarez.

Torres acknowledged Mexico’s new tobacco law will upset some people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLruz_0kLMJjcG00
A man lights up a cigarette in Downtown Juarez on Thursday. (Border Report photo)

“We still see a lot of smokers, young and old. The older generation developed a habit long ago and younger people are being introduced to nicotine through vape products,” he said. “I expect they will still continue to find a way to buy them and consume them in homes or private gatherings.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

According to the Mexican government, 14.9 million people in Mexico reported smoking or consuming alternative tobacco products as of May 2019. At least 10 percent of men and 3 percent of women smoke, with 6.4 percent of the population reporting they consume tobacco products daily, as reported in the National Survey of Drug, Alcohol and Tobacco Use ( ENCODAT ).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Close friend of man killed in Alabama tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his […]
OPP, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
back2stonewall.com

ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”

Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
ARIZONA STATE
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
CBS 42

Walker County manhunt continues

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The search continued in Walker County on Friday for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting early Thursday. Police said there are two suspects involved that could pose a threat to the community and residents should be very cautious. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that the suspects […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Anterrius Hill, 12, who was suffering from a life-threatening […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
CBS 42

CBS 42

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy