Algonac State Park campground to get full-hookup sites

Another Michigan state park campground will get full-hookup campsites.

Algonac State Park in St. Clair County will receive additional funding for full-hookup sites in the northern section of the Riverfront Campground, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The gravel sites will offer campers water, electric and sewer services.

"The initial plan is to convert approximately 50% of sites in the northern section of the Riverfront campground to full-hookup campsites and eliminate the North bathroom," said Steve Caryl of the DNR.

Plans for the improvements are still in the beginning design phase and could change significantly during design and bidding.

The project is estimated to start in fall 2023 or spring 2024. A completion date has not been set.

"We realize that Algonac State Park is a very busy campground, and we will try to complete these projects with that in mind," Caryl said.

The campground sits just off the St. Clair River in Algonac and is known for its views of freighters.

Algonac State Park will join eight other state parks that already offer some full-hookup sites:

Aloha State Park in Cheboygan

Baraga State Park in Baraga

Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling

Holland State Park in Holland

Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee

South Higgins Lake State Park in Roscommon

Sterling State Park in Monroe

Wilderness State Park in Carp Lake

The money for the Algonac State Park project will come from a proposed $4.1 million in federal relief funding from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan.

The upgrade will delay a previously announced road repaving project at the park until 2024. The additional funding will also pay for improvements to the existing sanitation station.