San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa
San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Tuesday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
Football Players from Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara Earn All-CIF Honors
Three Bishop Diego football players and one from Santa Barbara High received All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective playoff divisions. Senior running back Qu’Ran Gossett, senior lineman Pasefika Salatielu and junior running back/linebacker Misa Paiau were named to the CIF-SS Division 3 squad from Bishop Diego. Santa Barbara...
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Basketball: Dayzia Mendoza, Chloe Adams Play Well in Santa Barbara Loss to Oxnard; Dos Pueblos Boys Routed
Dayzia Mendoza scored 21 points and Chloe Adams had a double-double for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 67-47 loss to Oxnard in a Channel League game on Saturday night. The Dons only trailed by six after the first quarter and were down by 10 at halftime...
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Justine Katz, Dos Pueblos Play Big Down Stretch to Beat San Marcos, 65-60
Trailing since the first quarter, the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team got clutch performances down the stretch and beat crosstown rival San Marcos, 65-60, in a wild, foul-filled Channel League game on Saturday afternoon at Sovine Gym. Junior forward Justine Katz rose to the occasion in crunch time, scoring 11...
Danny Echt Named Men’s Tennis Coach at SBCC
Santa Barbara City College has named Danny Echt as its new head men’s tennis coach. As a teaching professional and an accomplished coach with over 20 years of coaching experience, Echt has expertise in helping competitive junior and adult players advance to the next level. He joins the Vaqueros while serving as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School since 2017.
Gauchos Race Past Roadrunners and Into First Place in Big West Basketball Race
Coach Joe Pasternack may have worried about his UC Santa Barbara basketball team playing five games in just 11 days, but Miles Norris felt like high-fiving the Big West Conference schedule-maker. “We get tired of playing against each other in practice,” the senior forward said. “We like beating up on...
UCSB Water Polo Beats No. 14 Indiana
The No. 19 UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team remained undefeated on the second day of the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite, shutting out UC Merced 22-0 before beating No. 14 Indiana 13-10. The Gauchos improve to 4-0 with two shutouts and a good win over their first ranked...
Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase
Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
WM Names Luis Ramirez as Public Education Manager
WM Health Sanitation Service has hired Luis Ramirez as its new public education manager. A native of Santa Barbara County, Ramirez will oversee public education on recycling programs throughout the region. “Luis is a very welcome and addition to our WM team,” said Justin Honsinger, WM public sector manager. “He...
Marjorie McCulley of Santa Barbara, 97
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Marjorie McCulley on Jan. 2, 2023. She was 97 years old. Marjorie Maxine Mapes was born Nov. 15, 1925 in Maywood, California, the only child of Edith Giesey Mapes and Harry Francis Mapes. Margorie’s early childhood was spent in...
Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm
Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
Santa Barbara Touts Storm Response But Looks to Learn Lessons
The City of Santa Barbara is proud of its response to the recent storms, creek overflows and flooding, but municipal officials said they did learn lessons about how to improve their response ahead of the next deluge. “We realize that the communication needs to be better explained and re-enforced,” City...
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023
Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
